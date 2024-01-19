What happened to Dani Alves’ environment since he entered prison: from his wives to his family

The life of Dani Alves changed forever by a night of partying where he exceeded the established limits both legally and ethically. He stopped being one of the most successful footballers in football history thanks to his 43 titles to become the focus of Spanish justice for an alleged sexual assault on a young woman in one of the bathrooms of the school. Sutton nightclub in Barcelona during the night of December 30 to 31, 2021. The aggravating circumstances and the risk of escape led the footballer to the prison of Briansa place where he has been interned for 365 days.

The defense of the Brazilian, who led Cristbal Martell until giving the witness to Ins Guardiola, has looked for all kinds of strategies to obtain provisional release for his client before the trial, scheduled for a few weeks. One of them was to demonstrate her family roots in the Barcelona to avoid a flight to their country of origin, given that Spain does not have an extradition agreement with Brazil. Even so, he could not achieve it and Alves will soon know the future that awaits him.

Enlarge BARCELONA 20/01/2023.- The FC Barcelona player, Dani Alves, on his way out of the dungeons of the Ciudad de la Justicia towards the Brians 1 prison in Sant Esteve Sesrovires (Barcelona). EFE/ Enric Fontcuberta

Enric Fontcuberta EFE

Joana Sanz and Dinora Santana, his wife and ex-wife

Joana Sanz experienced a very complicated start to 2023. First the death of her mother due to cancer and then the serious scandal that affected her husband. Her first reaction was to defend him. I have seen many times how women approach the booth, daring, to try something with my husband in my face. If they do it in my presence, I don’t want to imagine when I’m not there. I know who my husband is, I know how I met him, I know how respectful he is because not even when he was getting to know me did he disrespect me, she assured And now Sonsoles. The constant changes of statement and the evidence that supported the young woman’s complaint and in turn prevented her release from prison, forced her to make a drastic decision.

In a text of his own handwritingthe Tenerife woman, who months ago grieved for the death of her mother, expressed her pain after the acts committed by her husband that broke her into a thousand pieces and forced her to shelve her love story. I chose as my life partner a person who in my eyes was perfect. He was always there when I needed him most, he always supported me in everything, he always encouraged me to grow, always loving, attentive… It’s so hard for me to accept that that person could break me into a thousand pieces.. I think it will take me years of life to get the way he looks at me out of my memory, that way as if I were the most incredible thing in the world, and damn, yes, I’m incredible.

After saying these words, Joana returned to the penitentiary center to visit the man who is still her husband despite announcing the breakup. An aspect that his defense has taken into account to get him out of prison. The fact that Alves is married to a Spanish citizen is an incentive that supports his family roots in our country. Justice ignored this option. Cristóbal Martell found another formula that had as its protagonist what was his first family: Dinora Santana, his ex-wife, and his two children, Victoria and Daniel.

They left their life in Brazil to move to Barcelona as a tactic to request his release justifying, once again, that there was no risk of escape. The two minors were educated in public schools in the capital of Barcelona., but her mother became fed up with the situation and publicly withdrew her support when she felt used by her ex-husband’s lawyers. For me it does not exist, for me it has died. I have always lowered my head, I have never done shows, I have never caused a scandal (…) Being the children of an alleged rapist is something very unpleasant. I want it to disappear from my lifehe stated emphatically to Cuatro al Día.

Ney, the brother

Ney Alves, His brother has been one of his great pillars in this process. He established himself as its spokesperson to publicly proclaim his innocence. The artist, who also made all kinds of headlines in Brazil after being mistaken for a girl murderer in 2016, stated that what happened to his brother was a hoax. My brother fell into a trap. My family is not going to give up. My brother has an impeccable career all over the world and what he has gotten into is sinking his career. The Brazilian pointed to Bruno, a cook who accompanied his brother that night, as the cause of his brother’s situation. Be careful with those who are close to you, but do not want good for you. The problem was not with Pedro, who was explosive and said what he thought. The problem was with Judas, who kissed and hugged his face.

Joana Sanz was another of his victims. Days after publicly announcing her decision to separate from her husband, Ney charged against what was his sister-in-law. I’m going to give you some advice, and it’s good even for me. Never expect consideration, recognition or loyalty from anyone. We have to be alert, because the same person who does you great good is the same person who tomorrow will throw you to the ground and crush you without mercy, so go the words of local artist Rony Kbuloso.

Luca, the mother

Social networks have become the vehicle for Alves’ mother, Luca, to publicly defend her son’s innocence and express the pain that her family is experiencing due to this process. However, became the protagonist just a few days ago after ignoring the orders of the investigating judge and the Statute of the victim. I published a series of fragments of videos and photographs of the victim taken from her social networks. In them, the young woman is seen dancing and enjoying herself, partying, although the time frame of these files is unknown.

A fact for which you could face prison. Ester García, the alleged victim’s lawyer, filed a complaint with the Barcelona Provincial Prosecutor’s Office for revealing the identity and data of her client. Luca Alves He would face a crime of revealing secrets and a crime against the moral integrity of the young woman.

The world of football

Dani Alves lived a golden period as a Blaugrana footballer. There he made history and met footballers who are the history of this sport. Some of them spoke out about the scandal in which the right back is involved. Xavi He was one of them, although he screwed up. The Bara coach acknowledged being surprised and shocked by the information. It is difficult to comment on a situation like this. I am surprised and shocked meeting Dani. Justice dictates whatever: ah, we can’t enter. I know very much about Dani.

The commotion generated forced him to correct his words. I think what I wanted to say was a little misunderstood. Maybe I wasn’t too clear yesterday. I somewhat ignored the issue of the victim and we have to condemn all these acts. I want to express my support for the victim and all victims of this type of violence. Piqué also spoke out. The president of the Kings League assured that it would be harsher than justice if the facts attributed to his former teammate were proven.

It is a very complicated case. Because I know him personally and I have an important appreciation for him. The whole case, for those of us who have been colleagues or former colleagues, and for himself, is very difficult. I just want justice to do its job. Until they tell me that he has done it and that there is evidence, I think we have to wait. The easiest thing today is to say that he is already guilty and that he deserves whatever it is. I want to wait. Wait for what the judge says. And if the judge believes that it is one thing or the other, then you have to abide by it, and from there, above all, help the victim in the process.

Jordi Alba was shocked by the news. I am shocked by the news. It’s not pleasant, especially when you’ve shared so much time with him in a locker room. What I do suits me, what others do doesn’t, Alba said. I am shocked by the news, regardless of who it is. We are talking about a soccer player, a teammate we have had for many years. I have not spoken with him or with his surroundings. These are delicate issues for everyone, said the Inter Miami full-back in Traveling with Chester.

Follow the Diario AS channel on WhatsAppwhere you will find all the sport in a single space: the current news of the day, the agenda with the latest news of the most important sporting events, the most outstanding images, the opinion of the best AS brands, reports, videos and, why no, also a little humor from time to time.