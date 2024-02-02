What happened to John Cobra, the Eurovision candidate who gave Igartiburu a hard time

We are now nowhere near the long-awaited final of the Benidorm Fest with which we will find out who will represent Spain in the next Eurovisin Festival which will be held in May in Italy. A great event through which great artists and other faces who have remained in history for reasons other than music, such as Mario Vaquero.

Many will not know who he is by his real name, but if we talk about John Cobra, things change. The Valencian was a candidate to represent Spain in 2009 and 2010and it was precisely in the second year when he starred in a scene that, unfortunately, remained in the retina of many, especially Anne Igartiburu. The singer finished his performance and He was booed by the audience, and far from ignoring them, he responded with an obscene gesture and shouting insults everywhere.. John Cobra ended up out of control while touching his crotch.

Some gestures that were censored and that forced RTVE to apologize on behalf of the entire management of the program and the network to the entire audience for having witnessed an act that very few liked. A year in which it was Daniel Diges the representative of Spain in the contest.

Controversy with your partner and on the networks

After that, John Cobra went on YouTube, although controversy continued to be part of his life, and before even acting, he was arrested with his partner after a dispute at their home. An act for which both ended up released with charges. But the thing did not stop there, and years later they put a restraining order against the couple which they failed to comply with in 2020, so they were both arrested for violating their sentence.

The artist has not only had problems with his partner, but through his YouTube channel, John Cobra has spent some time commenting on some current news, where he took the opportunity to threaten the death of the former leader of Unidas Podemos, Pablo Iglesiasand attack a Carles Puigdemontamong others.

Currently

After 14 years recording videos in YouTube, John Cobra wanted to say goodbye to his more than 6,000 subscribers with a video in which he announced that he was saying goodbye, at least for a while. A video that was uploaded in August 2020 and since which it has not appeared publicly again, remaining away from the spotlight.