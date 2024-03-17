What happened to Miguel ngel Cabrera, the former keyboardist of Camela who left the group in 2013

Camela is one of the cult groups par excellence of Spanish music. The music of the duet made up of María Ángeles Muoz and Dionisio Martín has crossed all borders and is heard in Spanish geography in practically all types of contexts. Weddings, baptisms, communions, town festivals… few escape the catchy chords of San Cristóbal de los Ángeles.

What not everyone remembers is that what is now a musical do was once a tro. Miguel ngel Cabrera was the third member of a band that began to appear on stage in 1990 and signed its first contract with a record label in 1994. Cabrera’s role within Camela was that of keyboardist, as well as composer.

Under his baton some of the great hits that are still sung in the group’s concerts were born, such as Lgrimas de amor, I have fallen in love, When love sets sail or I should never have fallen in love or Amor.com, among many others. However, the arrival of the new century brought changes to the group.

On February 23, 2013, Cabrera announced that he was leaving the group due to disagreements with the other two members. In the book Camela por Camela, Dioni explained that there was no agreement with the songs introduced on one of the albums. It was agreed to divide the composition of the album between the three. Miguel contributed eight songs, Ángeles five and I two that I had written with my son Rubén (…) The record company did not want to know the author of each one and I listened to them blindly. I chose the two most, three from Miguel and all from Ángeles, she says.

Cabrera, dissatisfied, tried to impose his criteria without success. His presence was practically testimonial so as not to distort the image of the group during the following ten years, they add in the book. After her departure, Camela continued her work with the work of Ángeles and Dioni, who has released three more solo albums, in addition to several compilations.

family tragedy

What had been a lifelong relationship of deep friendship led to a significant cooling, at least from the point of view of the duet. We don’t see each other like before, Mara Ángeles said during her visit to At your house or in my house back in 2020. Even so, In recent years there has been a rapprochement due to the death in a traffic accident involving Rafa’s son.

The young man, who was 18 years old, lost his life in March 2022 as a result of a traffic accident. It was his own father who announced the death on his Instagram account. My son had an accident when he was 18 in Aranjuez. He was admitted to the ICU for about four days and on March 4 he died. My son was very close to me, he was fond of me. The truth is that he is a loss that cannot be assimilated, I lamented. The young man was supposedly traveling with two friends in a car that was going faster than the permitted speed.

Related news

After saying goodbye to music, Cabrera found his calling in technology. The pianist created an Instagram account where he does unboxings and tests latest products such as cameras, cell phones, headphones or computers; although he hasn’t published anything for quite some time. Furthermore, He continues to live in the same neighborhood he has always lived and tries to live a day-to-day life away from the spotlight.

Follow the Diario AS channel on WhatsAppwhere you will find all the sport in a single space: the current news of the day, the agenda with the latest news of the most important sporting events, the most outstanding images, the opinion of the best AS brands, reports, videos, and some humor from time to time.