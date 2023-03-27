What happens if the petition to disband Brav-M reaches over 100,000 signatures?

Published since Thursday on the platform of the National Assembly, a petition to request the dissolution of the Brav-M has already collected more than 67,000 signatures this Monday morning. A debate could be organized in public session if 500,000 citizens provide their signatures.

In just four days, the petition “for the dissolution of the Motorized Violent Action Repression Brigade (Brav-M)” has become the most signed citizen petition since the opening in October 2020 of the National Assembly platform. At the time of publication of this article, the counter showed 67,143 signatures.

“The country is suffocating with testimonies of violent and brutal abuses committed by these motorized brigades against demonstrators who are trying to voice their opposition to a project of social regression”, can we read in the content of this petition, posted by a certain Yann Millérioux.

Already on Wednesday, three deputies from La France insoumise had requested the provisional dismantling of the Brav-M, implicated in several cases.

Accused by demonstrators of acts of violence and intimidation during rallies in Paris against the pension reform, this unit has been at the heart of a new controversy since Friday after the broadcast of an audio recording, obtained by The world a Loopsider.

The bar of 100,000 signatures

Widely relayed on social networks, the petition could pass the threshold of 100,000 signatures in the coming days. If it manages to achieve this objective, it will be posted on the site of the National Assembly “for more visibility” and may be entrusted to one of the eight permanent committees of the Palais Bourbon.

If this is the case, this commission will appoint a “deputy rapporteur”, who can propose to examine the text during a debate or by hearing a minister. The “deputy rapporteur” can also propose to the committee to classify the petition “if it is not retained”, can we read on the institution’s website.

On the other hand, if the petition collects more than 500,000 signatures from at least thirty overseas departments or communities, it can be debated in the hemicycle of the National Assembly.

“On a proposal from the chairman of the committee responsible or from a group chairman, a debate on a report on a petition may be included by the Conference of Presidents on the agenda”, can we read in the rules of the National Assembly.

If the petition for the dissolution of the Brav-M reaches the milestone of 500,000 signatures, it would be a first: never a petition on the platform of the National Assembly had collected more than 40,000 signatures before this one.