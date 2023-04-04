What happens if you pee in the pool? These are the risks

Finally the Easter holidaysand with these the great opportunity to mitigate the heat on the beach or in a pool. Who does not love the idyllic moment of having a swimsuit and spending hours playing in the water? However, we must take into account some behaviors that many bathers have. As pee inside.

pee in the pool Not only is it unhygienic, but it can also have some associated risks. In The Truth News We share some things to keep in mind.

What happens if you pee in the pool?

Water contamination: Urine is rich in nitrogen, which can mix with chlorine in the pool to form chloramines, which are irritating to the eyes and lungs.

In addition, urine can also contain germs and bacteria that can contaminate pool water and put swimmers at risk.

Health problems: Swimming in a contaminated pool can lead to health problems such as ear, skin, or eye infections.

Also, people who already have respiratory conditions like asthma may experience more severe symptoms if they swim in a contaminated pool.

Cleaning issues: Urine can also make it difficult to keep the pool clean and free of bacteria. Chlorine and other chemicals used to sanitize the pool may be less effective if a large amount of urine is present in the water.

In summary, Peeing in the pool is not only unhygienic, it can also put the health of swimmers at risk and make it difficult to keep the pool clean and safe for use.

What about chlorine and urine?

Chlorine is a common disinfectant used in swimming pools to kill bacteria and other microorganisms that can cause illness. However, when chlorine combines with urine and other contaminants, it can form irritating chemicals called chloramines.

The chloramines can cause eye and skin irritationas well as breathing problems in some people, especially those who already have conditions like asthma.

Additionally, chloramines can affect the effectiveness of chlorine as a disinfectant, which means that the pool can be less safe and more prone to contamination by germs and bacteria.

Therefore, it is important that people avoid peeing in the pool and use designated toilets instead. Pool owners should also make sure the chlorine level in the pool is adequate and keep the pool clean to reduce the amount of chloramines and other contaminants in the water.

