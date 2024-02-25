What happens to Bertin Osborne, why is he missing and why is his health worrying?

Maximum concern in Bertén Osborne’s entourage (69 years old). And the singer is in a delicate moment of healthas his daughters have recently recognized when asked about the artist, who is confined to his large estate in Alcal de Guadaira.

The reason that the famous ranchera singer is missing has to do with this rough patch that he is going through and that he is experiencing after becoming infected with coronavirus for the second time. Just as the first time he suffered from this disease he recovered satisfactorily, after being reinfected he has had a very bad time and, as he himself explained, There were days when he didn’t even have the strength to get out of bed due to exhaustion. that had caused him.

In fact, he was left without a voice, which It even forced him to have to cancel a concert planned in Alicante and with which he has finally complied when he has seen himself less delicate.

Ms informacin The singer has become a father for the seventh time after a romance with Gabriela Guillén. At the age of 69, his daughters had also made him a grandfather.

Furthermore, This second coronavirus was also the one that prevented him from attending the wake and funeral for his partner and friend.considered by him a brother, Paco Arvalo.

low mood

But Bertin Osborne’s problems would not only have to do with the bad time he is going through physically due to his second covid-19. And the singer Nor would he personally be very encouraged after the controversy over the paternity of Gabriela Guillén’s son..

The artist has been harshly criticized for his way of facing the situationby refusing to act as the father of the Paraguayan woman’s little boy in the event that biological tests confirmed that he was his son.

Some statements that would have given him great displeasure as far as his reputation is concerned, since it would have plummeted with respect to the last few years. A deterioration in her image that would invite him to rest on her farm to regain his spirits and avoid the media spotlight.