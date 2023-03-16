Have you ever heard of “Mary Sue” to feature any character in a movie or series? If you don’t know what that means, you’ll be amazed at how many characters there are with the traits that define the term.

Mary Sue is a term that was born in the 1970s and has undergone several transformations to this day, and characters with such characteristics remain a good option for drama and romance works, mainly.

Where did the term Mary Sue come from?

Before understanding the meaning of the term Mary Sue, it is necessary to find out where and when it originated. Mary Sue is the name of a character in the story A Trekkie’s Talea parody of Star Trek published in the fanzine Menageria in 1973.

In history, Mary Sue was a 15-year-old lieutenant who already had adult responsibilities. So, the character’s name became a term to designate perfect people, with extraordinary and positive skills and characteristics.

What is a Mary Sue character?

In current times, the term Mary Sue is widely used in pop culture to describe characters in all their perfection, with qualities such as physical beauty, diverse skills, intelligence and talent. They are so perfect that they can even be considered unreal, making it impossible for them to exist in real life.

These characters are respected for having special characteristics or skills without even having trained so much for it, and they rarely have defects. When they exist, they are just details that make them more interesting and attractive.

Mary Sue characters are often female, which can even result in sexist criticism. However, a term was also created with the opposite gender, but with the same perfect and dreamy characteristics as the female version, called Gary Stu. With so much perfection that the Mary Sue characters present, they can even cause discomfort.

Examples of Mary Sue characters

There are several characters classified as Mary Sue in pop culture, such as Bella Swan, Kristen Stewart’s character in the saga Twilightand Katniss Everdeen, played by Jennifer Lawrence in Hunger Games.

Mary Sue characters can also be considered some versions of Mary Jane, from Spider manLara Croft, and the saga Tomb Raiderand even Hermione from the book and movie franchise of Harry Potter.

It is worth pointing out that the definition of a Mary Sue character can be quite relative, considering personal opinions and factors that can generate identification, changing the perception of these characteristics from person to person.