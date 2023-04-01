What is happening with the INAI and why is it at risk of being frozen?

When the two commissioners who were going to enter the INAI were already elected, President Andrés Manuel López Obrador sent notice that he will veto them using his powers. Now the matter is bogged down in the Senate.

ButWhat is happening at the INAI and why is it in danger of becoming inoperative?? Let’s go in parts.

What is happening with INAI?

The National Institute of Transparency, Access to Information and Protection of Personal Data (INAI) is an organ that oversees access to public information and the protection of personal data.

According to article 33 of the Federal Law on Transparency and Access to Public Informationthe plenary must be made up of 7 commissioners, including the president commissioner.

But beware, plenary sessions are only valid with the presence of at least 5 commissionersincluding the president.

For 8 years Óscar Guerra Ford and Rosendoevgueni Monterrey Chepov were INAI commissioners, but the period of their work it ended on March 31 of last year, in 2022.

Despite this, the plenary session was able to continue to meet and operate because there were 5 commissioners left, the minimum necessary.

The thing is that the work period of Commissioner Francisco Javier Acuña Llamas ends on April 1, 2023, leaving only 4 commissioners and weekly sessions to resolve all issues will no longer be able to take place.

In December of last year, Commissioner Acuña Llamas called for the two remaining commissioners to be elected. He affirmed that the sessions cannot be stopped because there are always “between 200 and 300 issues” to be dealt with.

At the beginning of April 2022, the list with the candidates to replace the two commissioners who have already left was sent to the Senate, but the matter got stuck.

That is why the INAI Advisory Council filed an amparo lawsuit and CDMX court 17 in Administrative Matters he ordered the Senate to get to work.

Almost at the end of February the Senate approved the call to elect new commissioners.

After all the fuss and the procedure, on March 1 the plenary session of the Senate approved by qualified majority the appointments of Ana Yadira Alarcón Márquez and Rafael Luna Alviso.

The thing is that, through his Twitter account, the president of the Senate Political Coordination Board, Ricardo Monreal, announced that the president will use his constitutional powers to “express objection” to the two elected commissioners. This trade was Sent by Adán Augusto, Secretary of the Interior.

Monreal said no way and now the Senate you will have to revisit proposals to fill the places.

“The appointment may be objected to by the President of the Republic within a period of ten working days. If the President of the Republic does not object to the appointment within said term, the person appointed by the Senate of the Republic will occupy the position of commissioner.“, says article 6, section A, fraction VIII, paragraphs 8 and 9 of the Mexican Constitution.

If this doesn’t happen before from March 31, when another commissioner leaves, the INAI will not be able to meet. If the president again vetoes the newly elected, then the Senate will be able to choose again freely.

What do you think? I do not pass. This March 31, the last meeting of the INAI plenary session was held with the 5 commissioners and as of tomorrow, as there are only 4 left, they will not be able to meet. While in the Senate the matter remains stuck.

