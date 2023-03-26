What is in the afterlife?, Writer dies a few minutes and reveals what he saw

A UK-born writer surprised locals and strangers after fdied a few minutes in a hospital and being reanimated, so he was able to reveal what he saw when he died, which sheds some light on the mystery surrounding death for humans, who have wondered for years if there is Life after death.

This is the 55-year-old writer Kevin Hill, who lives in Derbyshire, United Kingdom, suffers from a disease called calciphylaxis, which causes calcium to accumulate in the blood vessels of fatty tissues and skin. The writer bled to death from this disease, which caused him to be dead for a few minutes.

As reported in The Truth News, March has been declared the month of death in Mexico after six historical celebrities died in this period, among which the actors Ignacio López Tarso and Javier López “Chabelo” stand out, as well as Irma Serrano, among others.

What did the writer who died a few minutes see?

This was what the writer saw after dying a few minutes



He writer passed away for a few minutes because he lost more than a liter and a half of blood due to his illness. He pointed out that during the time he was medically dead he was able to see his body from the outside and observed the doctors trying to revive him. “There is no light at the end of the tunnel,” he said.

In addition, the man said that despite being aware that he was dead I felt a lot of peace and was prepared to go further. However, he managed to be revived by the doctors, so he returned to this existential plane to tell what he felt while he was dead for a few minutes.

It should be noted that after this incident, the writer managed to recover enough to be discharged and return home to his wife, where he is concluding the recovery process.

It may interest you: Chabelo dies at 88 years of age

Is there life after death?

Some religions believe in life after death.



The Judeo-Christian religions believe that there is life after death, in what they call paradise, where believers who repented of their sins in life arrive.

Follow us on Google news, Facebook and Twitter to keep you informed.