Learning games are interactive ways to teach content and engage people in pedagogical activities. Kahoot is an excellent option for those looking for hobbies to improve education for children, young people and adults.

Below, check out the types of activities available in the tool, how to use it and other important information for you to start taking your first steps on the platform.

What is Kahoot?

Kahoot was founded in 2012 by Morten Versvik, Johan Brand and Jamie Brooker, born out of a master’s thesis. Launched to the public in 2013, the platform has grown over time and is now present in several countries, translated into ten languages.

According to the educational platform Povir, Brazil is the third most spoken language in the app — with over 22 million players — and can be accessed at browsersno Android e no iPhone. The tool provides activities with themes such as science and mathematics in interactive teaching games.

How Kahoot works

Kahoot’s learning games consist of multiple-choice tests, or quizzes, challenges and other interactive pastimes, in addition to the possibility of building activities to work on different topics, such as science, mathematics, socio-emotional and trivia.

In addition to being widely used by teachers and students as a learning method in the classroom, the platform can also be used on several occasions, such as meetings between friends and social events.

How to create a Kahoot account

Creating an account on the learning tool is quite simple and can be done on a computer or mobile device.

Go to the Kahoot website (kahoot.com) and select “Sign up” in the upper corner; Choose the type of account from the options to proceed; Enter your date of birth, then create a username; Enter your email and create a password; Choose the plan you want or keep the free plan in “Basic”; Select “Change to Portuguese” when logging into your account to finish.

After creating the account, it is possible to change the platform to Portuguese (Image: Thiago Furquim/Canaltech)

How to find activities in Kahoot

Press the three dashes button and access the “Discover” category; Below you can find recommended activities; Select the one you want to see general information; Then just click “Start” to start studying.

Find activities on Kahoot (Image: Thiago Furquim/Canaltech)

Ready! This way you can create an account, access your desktop and participate in educational activities.

