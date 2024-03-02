What is known about the discovery of former military man Ronald Ojeda? The body was in a suitcase

After nine days of intense investigations, the Chilean prosecutor’s office confirmed the discovery of the body of Ojeda Moreno.

The Chilean prosecutor in charge of the case, Héctor Barros, reported that the moment of death of the former lieutenant colonel occurred approximately 7 or 10 days ago, a date that “coincides with the days of the kidnapping.”

The body was found in an informal neighborhood of the Maipú municipality, in Santiago de Chile, known as the “Haitian Taking”, inside a suitcase buried 1.4 meters deep under a cement slab, after an exhaustive operation in the place carried out by agents of the investigative police (PID) and the Organized Crime and Homicide Teams (ECOH) of the prosecutor’s office since noon on Friday.

According to information reported by the Chilean newspaper La Tercera, the identification of former lieutenant Ronald Ojeda Moreno was achieved through fingerprints and the underwear on the body, the same one he was wearing on the day of the incident.

Until now, the authorities have not reported details regarding the precise causes that led to his death or the condition in which the deceased was found.

According to the investigations of the Investigative Police, after analyzing the records of the local cameras, Moreno was kidnapped from his residence in a building in the municipality of Independencia located in the northern sector of the Chilean capital, by four armed men who They pretended to belong to a Chilean police command.

The video from the security cameras showed that the subjects wearing investigative police uniforms, bulletproof vests and their faces covered, escorted Ojeda Moreno in his underwear to a Nissan Versa brand vehicle with a cloned license plate, which was later abandoned in the commune. from Renca, from Santiago de Chile, according to investigations.

Who was Ronald Ojeda Moreno?

The former lieutenant and former Venezuelan politician was in Chile as a refugee from the government of Gabriel Boric, after having been demoted and expelled from the Venezuelan Armed Forces on January 23 this year, along with 3 other soldiers accused by the Chavista regime of participating in the alleged ‘conspiracy’ plot against Maduro known as “White Bracelet.”

In 2017, Ojeda was a political prisoner of the Nicolás Maduro regime, then was arrested in April by officials of the Scientific, Criminal and Criminal Investigation Corps (CICPC), accused of being linked to the “Sword of God” operation, a military rebellion that intended to attack several barracks in the South American country, in accordance with the regime that constantly uses these types of arguments.

The former military man managed to escape on November 30 of that same year along with other prisoners, after being sent to the National Center for Military Prosecutions (CENAPROMIL), known as Ramo Verde, located in the state of Miranda south of the city of Caracas and in the north central Venezuela.

One person detained

So far, the Chilean prosecutor’s office has managed to identify three suspects, among which they announced the arrest of a 17-year-old Venezuelan youth who would be involved in the events and had investigations for other crimes.

The minor, who remained in the South American country irregularly, was presented this Saturday in a detention control hearing that did not last more than 20 minutes for the crime of kidnapping resulting in death,

However, the court decided to extend the arrest against the individual, because there are some pending proceedings. Therefore, it was determined that next Monday, March 4, at 11:00 a.m., the formalization hearing will be held.

The autopsy

According to prosecutor Héctor Barros, the autopsy of the victim’s body still needs to be performed, “since the cause of death that we have established up to this moment requires to be ratified through this expertise,” he indicated.

The Public Ministry also indicated that arrest warrants were issued against two other subjects involved in the crime, who remain at large until now.

Although Barros did not offer details of the motives for the crime, he identified the events as “a complex operation linked to organized crime.” The case is investigated by a special organized crime unit of the Chilean police, which is also behind the operations in the country of international gangs such as the Tren de Aragua.

The disappearance and murder of Moreno has aroused the interest of the international community and expectations in Chile and Venezuela, where dissidents accused that the kidnapping and murder was an intelligence operation by the Venezuelan dictatorship.

Venezuelan opponents and activists have mentioned the hypothesis that the kidnapping of the 32-year-old former military officer was allegedly carried out by agents of the Maduro regime with the aim of returning him to Venezuela, which would indicate the violation of Chilean sovereignty.

Among them is that of former Venezuelan commissioner Iván Simonovis, who denounced that it could be a kidnapping by agents of the Directorate of Military Counterintelligence (DGCIM) under the command of Maduro.

Reactions

For her part, the Minister of the Interior of Chile, Carolina Tohá, referred this Saturday for the first time to the murder of Ojeda Moreno and stated that Chile will punish the kidnapping and murder of the Venezuelan soldier with the greatest harshness. “The fight against this crime is an absolute priority for our government and must be a State task,” added Tohá.

They demand recognition of the body

Meanwhile, the brother of the deceased former Venezuelan military officer asked the Chilean authorities to allow him as a family to identify the body.

“So far we have not visually identified” the body, so “we demand that the authorities allow the recognition of the body. We cannot accept that he is entirely my brother, if an ocular examination has not been done,” he indicated in a video shared with Radio Bío Bío.

Source: With information from Bio Bio Chile, La Tercera, AFP and AP