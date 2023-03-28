What is known about the Nashville school massacre?

Nashville.- Six people died at a small Christian private school south of downtown Nashville on Monday, killed by a person who opened fire in the building where about 200 students study, according to police.

The police received a report that there was a person shooting at The Covenant School – a Presbyterian school – around 10:15. Authorities said that about 15 minutes after the police were called, the person was dead. The students were transported to a safe place to be reunited with their parents.

A look at what is known and what is not known about the shooting.

How many people died?

Nashville police said six were dead, including three students. The victims were identified as Cynthia Peak, 61; Katherine Koonce, 60; Mike Hill, 61; and Evelyn Dieckhaus, Hallie Scruggs and William Kinney, ages 8 and 9. The police killed the person who fired the shots.

The website for The Covenant School, founded in 2001, lists Katherine Koonce as the school’s principal. Her LinkedIn profile says she had run the school since July 2016. Peak was a substitute teacher and Hill was a custodian, according to investigators.

What is known about the shooter?

The police did not give clear information about the gender of the shooter. For hours, she identified her as a 28-year-old woman, and then as Audrey Hale. At an afternoon news conference, the police chief said Hale was transgender. After the conference, police spokesman Don Aaron declined to elaborate on how Hale identified himself.

Police said Hale had studied at the school, but it was unclear if he had any ties to the school or any relatives there. Police said the shooter had drawn up a detailed map of the school and guarded the building before carrying out the massacre.

Police said Hale had two “assault-type” weapons and a handgun when he fired shots at the front door to get into the building. He is believed to have purchased at least two of them legally in the Nashville area, police said. Investigators found two shotguns, one sawed-off, and other evidence during a search of Hale’s home.

How did the shooter die?

Five Nashville police officers entered the school after the initial call, Aaron said. As they were evacuating students and staff on the ground floor, they heard gunshots on the second floor.

Two officers opened fire, killing Hale at 10:27 a.m., police said.

Is the reason known?

Investigators sent to Hale’s home shortly after his death found a map of the school with a marked route to the shooting, and also found writing, police said.

Police have not confirmed a motive, and it was also unclear if Hale was intending to shoot anyone in particular.

Police Chief John Drake said officers found writing with a detailed plan to attack the school and possibly other locations. In an interview with NBC News, he said investigators believe Hale had “some resentment about going to that school.”

How many school massacres have there been since Columbine?

There have been 15 massacres at schools or universities in the United States since Columbine High School in 1999. A massacre is defined as one with more than four deaths, not counting the perpetrator, according to a database compiled by the Associated Press, USA Today and Northeastern University, in addition to what was reported by the AP.

In those 15 massacres, 175 people have died, according to the data.