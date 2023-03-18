Everything you want to know about likes on happn: Are they secret? Can they be cancelled? Is it possible to know who likes you? What is a flash note?

Some call it luck, others destiny. Crossing paths with a person and falling in love many times is the way a relationship begins. But the context or situation may not be favorable to start a conversation. The app de citas happn seeks to be a tool to facilitate that meeting “magical”.

What is like secretly happn?

The best way to start something is to give it like to that person who captivated us. It is an action that allows you to show what caught your attention. The best thing about this is that this action is secret: that is, the person to whom you gave Like He will only know if he also likes you. For this reason, it is said that the like is secret, does not leave any user exposed and allows you to safeguard your privacy

How to know who likes you on happn?

know what has likeado your profile is quite easy: the app has a list of people who have liked you so you can know directly who are the people who have shown interest in your profile. The list of people who have liked you It is located at the top left of the screen in the “Messages” section.

But it can consult the list of people who “liked” a profilel as long as the user has a premium subscription, which can be obtained from My preferences or Settings of the app in My account, by pressing the “Discover happn Premium” button. Otherwise, with the free versionit is only possible to wait for the users who were given a like to return the “like” to the profile for the Crush to occur.

What is like secretly happn?

What is a flash note on happn?

The FlashNote es and personalized message to a user of the app to let him know you like him even before you have a crush. It’s the best way to draw attention of that person you like so much.

With FlashNote you can react to specific content of the profile as the photo, the description or place of crossing.

With the Flashnote the person has the possibility of writing an original message and at the same time helping to break the ice, although it is also possible to send a FlashNote without a message. The person in front will also receive a notification about your interest. Keep in mind that sending this type of notification is reserved for people who pay a subscription.

What does the green dot mean in happn?

There’s a Green Point that appears when the app is in use. That means someone is asset in the app. When a profile shows “Now”, it means that you are “crossing” it at the moment. However, for privacy reasons, the application does not communicate the exact distance that separates one from the other.

How to remove a like on happn?

Many times it can happen that you gave a like without meaning to or you just have regretful to do it. The question is Can you remove a like? And the answer is Yes and no. You have to remember that the like is always secret, so if the person did not give you a like, then they will never see it. For this reason, the app does not allow you to undo a Like.

If there has already been a Crush (that is, the other person returned the Like), you just have to go to the “Messages” menu and slide to the left the conversation held with that Crush and there the possibility of “Cancel this Crush”.

Yes, you can remove a user from the List of people who have given you Like. Can block or press the cross button. You can also block a user by pressing the black flag that is in the last profile picture, or by pressing the 3 dots button in a conversation.

.