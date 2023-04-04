What is melasma, the condition in the skin that the journalist Silvana ‘la Veneno’ Torres has, and how to treat it

Melasmaalso called chloasma faciei the chloasma is a pigmentary disorder acquired from the skin, characterized by areas of discoloration known as hyperpigmentation. Hyperpigmentation refers to the darkening of the natural color of the skin due to a greater deposition of melanin, which is the pigment that determines the color of the eyes, the color of the skin and the color of the hair.

Melasma usually occurs symmetrically on both sides of the face and can sometimes occur in other areas exposed to the sun.

This condition can affect both men and women, although it is much more common between them, explains dermatologist Anna Hernández (magazine osmosis, by Elsevier). “The people with the darkest skin and those who tan easily run a greater risk than the people with light skin, since they naturally have more melanin on their skin”.

Before and after skin with melasma. Photo: Shutterstock

¿Por qué las embarazadas tienen melasma?

Chloasma or melasma is often known as the ‘mask of embarrassment’ due to its high prevalence among embarrassed people. The exact mechanism by which embarrassment triggers chloasma is not completely understood, although it is believed that it is the result of hormonal changes related to estrogen and progesterone that take place during embarrassment.

What are the signs and symptoms of melasma?

Melasma presents itself with irregularly shaped skin patches that appear darker in color than the surrounding skin and have a reticular or red appearance.

Depending on the site of melanin deposits within the layers of the skin, the color of the lesions can vary from light to dark brown and, on occasion, ashen blue. The patches from skin to skin are distributed symmetrically over the areas exposed to the sun, especially on the thighs, but they can also appear on the nose, the upper lip, the chin and the forehead.

Melasma is also reflected as blue hyperpigmentation. Photo: Shutterstock

The patches on the skin are well delimited, with a size ranging from less than 1 centimeter to more than 10 cm. Although chloasma generally does not cause symptoms, such as itching or pain, it can cause considerable aesthetic problems and psychological distress, which can significantly affect the quality of life of the affected person.

How is melasma treated?

There are several treatment options for melasma, including products to lighten the skin, chemical exfoliations and laser or light-based therapies. Skin lightening products are topical medications that aim to lighten hyperpigmented areas and reduce melanin production. These medications include hydroquinone, retinoids, topical corticosteroids, azelaic acid and tranexamic acid. All these drugs can be used as single agents or, more often, in combination with each other.

People who do not respond well to these medications can be treated with chemical exfoliations (glycolic acid), whose objective is to eliminate the excess melanin from the surface of the skin, which reduces hyperpigmentation. Chemical exfoliations are usually used in combination with skin lightening agents to maximize effectiveness.

The main treatment against melasma are products with whitening agents and sunblock. Photo: Shutterstock

Finally, if you do not respond to all other treatment options, people can receive laser therapy or light-based therapies to eliminate the pigmented areas of the skin.

The treatment of melasma can sometimes be a challenge, as it tends to be a long-term condition and can reappear over time. As a result, maintenance therapies and strict sun protection are rarely necessary to control the condition. Regardless of the treatment chosen, certain measures can be taken to prevent further progression of chloasma, such as avoiding or minimizing exposure to the sun, using broad-spectrum sunscreens and wearing wide-wing hats to protect your face from the sun.

Does the melasma disappear?

Chloasma tends to disappear over time with proper treatment and strict sun protection. However, it is a chronic condition, which means that, even though the existing lesions may disappear completely, some people may even experience new outbreaks with certain triggering factors, such as during periods of increased exposure to the sun, future embarrassments, treatment with oral contraceptives or hormone replacement therapy.

How long does it take for melasma to disappear?

The treatments with laser, or light, is one of the three mechanisms to face the melasma disorder. Photo: Shutterstock

The chloasma generally starts to disappear after a few months of optimal treatment or after the resolution of the possible contributing factors. For example, when chloasma is triggered by hormonal changes related to embarrassment, hyperpigmentation disappears on its own a few months after childbirth. In some people, it is possible that the spots on the skin do not disappear completely, but they may return less noticeable with time. (I)