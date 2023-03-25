What is the meaning of the title ‘Succession’? The cast answers us in our interview

We have said it many times, and we are not the only ones: Succession It is one of the best series in television history. And fortunately for the audience, the state of television, and the creators of the series, this 2023 it was announced that it would reach its finale with the fourth season.

But why do we say “fortune” if we are talking, precisely, of a great production? Because currently rating and popularity levels are more important than quality. So a series, including the ones that are good, go through a magnifying glass, and as long as they are successful, they stretch their story to places that lower their quality.

Protagonists of the fourth season of ‘Succession’ / Photo: HBO

It has happened many times. That’s why we are so grateful that Succession announce your end after three impressive seasons that assure us a final fourth installment that will meet expectations.

That is how We show off our conversation with three of the protagonists of Succession in front of end of the series. we chatted with Sarah Snook (Shiv Roy), Kieran Culkin (Roman Roy) y Nicholas Hault (Greg Hirsch) to tell us the meaning of the title, the central plot of the series and some details of its characters:

The fourth and final season of Succession

The third season of Succession (2021) ended with Logan Roy’s triumph over his children to begin the process of selling Waystar Royco (and it will pass into the hands of Lucas Matsson). This means that Kendall, Shiv and Roman… and Connor, of course, would be left out of the game to be the company’s successors.

Tom is the one who gives the final thrust against Shiv by telling Logan about “the kids'” plans to take over the company. Also, also changes the (wicked) dynamic between Roman and Gerrywho won’t sacrifice his profits to help talk Logan out of selling.

Final scene of the third season of ‘Succession’ / Photo: HBO

And what about Kendall? After suffering a terrible crisis, finds his way again with his two brothers in order to, as we said, appropriate the company. But what they are up against is a thousand-headed monster that has never been defeated.

With the sale of Waystar Royco, each would receive two billion dollars for your shares in the company plus the opportunity to start something new. However, we know that this is not what anyone wants. In Succession they all want to take over the company, become the leaders and, along the way, receive their father’s love.

So in the fourth season of Succession we will see how Kendall, Shiv and Roman pass up the chance to take their money and start a new company. to stick to his vision, to try, once again, to end his father’s plans that are sell the company in conjunction with the purchase of Pierce.

