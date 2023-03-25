What is the ozone season and how to survive environmental contingencies?

What is ozone season? Surely from now on you will hear about the activation of environmental contingencyin addition to alerts for high temperatures and probably high rates of solar radiation.

This happens mainly because of the ozone season and here we just explain what it is, why it originates and what we can do to guard against high pollution.

What is the ozone season and how to survive an environmental contingency / Photo: Cuartoscuro

What is ozone season?

The ozone seasonwhich generally runs from mid-February to early June with the arrival of the rains, are the months in which weather conditions favor the formation and accumulation of ozone.

Therefore, it is during this season that the ozone records exceed the limits and environmental contingency phases are activated.

When NOx gases (nitric oxide and nitrogen dioxide) and VOCs (volatile organic compounds released during the burning of fuels) react with each other, Ozone, a greenhouse gas, is produced.

The main sources of gases that cause ozone formation are motor vehicles, combustion in factories, shops, gasoline vapor emissions, gas leaks, agricultural burning, forest fires, etc.

What is the ozone season / Illustrative photo: Cuartoscuro

In a very interesting conference, the head of the Megalopolis Environmental Commission, Víctor Hugo Páramo, explained that in anticyclonic conditions, solar radiation and temperature are high.

An anticyclone is an area in which the atmospheric pressure is greater than that of the air around it: the air falls from the highest layers of the atmosphere to the ground and prevents the formation of clouds or rain.

When solar radiation and temperatures are very high, then ozone concentrations will also be higher. Therefore, the probabilities of reaching ozone values ​​above the norm and that the environmental contingency programs are activated are very high.

How to survive an environmental contingency / PHOTO: ROGELIO MORALES /CUARTOSCURO.COM

As of 2016 the phase 1 of environmental contingency it activates with a reading of 155 parts per billion (ppb) of ozone.

On February 23 and 24, maximum ozone concentrations were recorded, especially in the area of ​​the Tlalpan mayor’s office, in Mexico City. A month later, on March 25, the FES Acatlán de Naucalpan monitoring station recorded a concentration of 161 ppb.

What can be done?

The first recommendation is to avoid intense physical activities outdoorsespecially on hot days between 1 and 7 pm.

In this same sense, as far as possible it is necessary to reduce the use of solvents or paints, especially indoors. If you have the possibility, uses alternative modes of transport to the car or motor vehicles.

We must keep ourselves informed at all times about air quality with the Air and Health Index that is published on the website www.aire.cdmx.gob.mx for Mexico City and for the State of Mexico.

Photo: CAMegalópolis

Remember that when phase 1 of the environmental contingency is activated, double is also applied today it does not circulate to reduce vehicle traffic.

