What is the reason why Miley Cyrus left her father Billy Ray?

MIAMI.- Miley Cyrus won two Grammys on the night of February 4. The first win went to best pop solo performance for Flowers and second in the recording of the year category for the same single. However, it was during his second speech that an alleged dispute family became evident.

Sure enough, the 31-year-old singer thanked some specific people, including her mother Tish and her sister Brandi, who accompanied her during the evening. And he said: “To all the people I love, I don’t think I’ll forget anyone.”

Immediately, speculations arose on social networks because Miley Cyrus forgot the name of her padre, the country singer Billy Ray Cyrus with whom she shared the screen for years (2006-2011) in the Disney series that catapulted her to fame, Hannah Montana.

What happened among the stars?

Everything seems to indicate that Miley’s relationship with her father broke down when Billy and Tish decided to end their marriage, after 30 years of marriage. Although they had previously had bumps during the relationship, and since 2020 they had been separated; It was in 2022 when the breakup was formalized.

Then, the children began to take sides.

In April 2023, Tish, 56, married actor Dominic Purcell, 53. Only Miley, and Brandi and Trace, children she had before her union with Billy Ray, attended the wedding. Noah and Braison were absent, and later shared photographs on social networks wearing t-shirts with her father’s name on them.

The situation with his father allegedly escalated when Cyrus, 62, began his romance with Australian singer Firerose, 36. The age difference, specifically being only five years older than Miley, seems to have further fueled the conflict.

In October 2023, the couple got married, but the interpreter of Malib was not present.

So far, no member of the family has commented on the matter. Miley has also not made any recent statements about the speculation following her words in the Grammy.

During some microphones that the artist took out to promote her album Endless Summer Vacationthe actress also spoke about her father and how they both experienced fame in a different way: “I grew up in a house with a very united, economically and emotionally stable family. That is something that my father did not have. Feeling loved by a huge audience impacted him more emotionally than it ever did for me. When he felt special or important, it was like healing a childhood wound for him, I grew up to feel like a star.”