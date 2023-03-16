What is uranium and why was 2.5 tons lost in Libya?

About 2.5 tons of natural uranium went missing from a location in Libya, which is not under government control, according to UN International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) inspectors.

According to the official statement by Rafael Grossi, head of the IAEA, the inspection was postponed last year due to the security situation in the area, and finally took place on Tuesday.

Uranium lost in Libya

The lost uranium represents a total of 2 tons



The news agency Reuters had access to the statement, and it states that the inspectors found 10 empty drums with about 2.5 tons of natural uranium in the form of UOC and previously declared by Libya as stored at the site.

The International Atomic Energy Agency will have more activities to determine the facts of uranium extraction from the place that was not mentioned, as well as its current location.

The entity warned that not knowing the current location of the nuclear material could be a radiological risk and a concern for nuclear safety, and also noted that reaching the site required complex logistics.

After giving up its nuclear weapons program in 2003, Libya had little peace, as a 2011 NATO-backed uprising toppled then-leader Muammar Gaddafi, and political control has since been divided among eastern factions. and westerners.

Through a UN-backed peace plan, a new major conflict ended in 2020 and Libya’s interim government, which was supposed to last until elections that had not been held, is now in dispute.

What is uranium?

Uranium is used as material for nuclear plants



Uranium is a naturally occurring radioactive element found in nature in almost all stones, soils and in the air, it can be redistributed into the environment by erosion caused by wind and water and a larger amount can be released into the environment. environment by volcanic eruptions.

Uranium is almost as hard as steel and denser than lead, and it is used to make enriched uranium, with what is left over being depleted uranium.

Enriched uranium works to make fuel for nuclear power plants, and depleted uranium is used as a counterweight in helicopter rotors and aircraft parts, as well as a shield to protect against ionizing radiation as a component of munitions for easier penetration. enemy vehicles and on the armor of military vehicles.

