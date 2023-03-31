What Julius Blum GmbH has to do with the new Perch Trail in Bregenz

The expansion of Julius Blum GmbH in the state capital now also affects the list of street names there.

As Mayor Michael Ritsch reported after the city council meeting on March 30, the construction phase at Plant 4 led to a number of innovations.

Avoid unnecessary truck traffic

Among other things, Trüschenstraße will be divided into two. In order to save truck drivers future access problems and subsequently to prevent the risk of wrong-way driving and reversing processes with additional noise and more exhaust emissions, the section from Felchenstrasse to Wolfordstrasse was given a new name.



The street names will change at Blum-Werk 4.

©Screenshot Google Maps



Why it’s becoming a “perch trail”.

Attentive observers should not have missed the fact that the streets in this area are named after Lake Constance fish. In Bregenz, for example, there is a pike-perch road, a grayling, barbel, bream, trout, pike and carp trail in addition to the already mentioned burbot and whitefish trails.