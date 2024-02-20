Culture shocks are common for everyone who moves from their country to live in a different one. A reality experienced by thousands of Cubans who decide to look for a new opportunity outside the Island and in the case of The young Cuban Erika Martell (@erikamartell_ on TikTok) wanted to share several things that she does not understand about the United States after a year living there.

In a video she shared on TikTok, the young woman listed some of the things she understands least about the United States, starting with the measurement system used.

“The first is miles and kilometers. I know what kilometers are, but I don’t know what miles is and I think it will take me a long time to understand that. Regarding the above, distances. Like in my country, from my town to the city it took me an hour and a half while here it took me an hour to get to Miami? What kind of witchcraft is this?”Erika began expressing, completely surprised.

“My respects to all people who have food problems, who have lactose or gluten intolerances, but where I was born does not allow me to put up with such a thing,” added the young Cuban.

“Here everything is by expiration date. To me, a Cuban who has been in this country for a year, are you going to tell me that because the yogurt is expired you are not going to drink it? That’s where my Cuban attitude goes. “from the tip of your big toe up and I give you a tremendous titingo. How are you not going to eat it? In Cuba you ate bread with mold and cockroaches.”sentence Erika.

Before ending the video, he clarified that his complaints are healthy without offending the country. “I am very happy living here and I love the United States, but these are things that I suppose I will adapt to over time”he concluded.