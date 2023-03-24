What raffled and did not raffle about Diego Cocca’s debut as DT of the Mexican National Team

After the failure in Qatar 2022, it is natural that the expectation to see how the era of the new DT of the Mexican National Team began was very high. He debut of Diego Cocca It finally arrived and the truth is that it leaves a lot to think about.

Surinam was the rival and the result, although positive, leaves many doubts for the demand that comes to him as DT of the Mexican National Team. Below are the points to rescue and the things that were flatly wrong (what was raffled off and what was not raffled off).

This was the debut of Diego Cocca in Mexico vs Suriname/Photo: Mexsport

What raffled off Diego Cocca’s debut as DT of the Mexican National Team

the alignment

If Gerardo Martino was criticized for something, it was respecting the hierarchies of some players and not betting on the future. We cannot claim that after the debut of Diego Cocca. Several players who did not go to the World Cup were in their starting lineup, especially positive about Santi Gimenez and Carlos Acevedo.

The lineup for the debut of Diego Cocca/@miseleccionmx

Do not play a friendly match molero

Considering that despite the new structure of Femexfut, money will continue to be the most important thing in the Mexican teamwe should be thankful that They did not invent a cool party in the US for the debut of Diego Cocca. It was against Suriname, all right, but at least it was an official match.

The result

A win was expected, as is always expected from Mexico in Concacaf. But although it was 2-0, it was won on a visit, something that is always difficult for the Mexican National Team in the area. Those who know (and also Dominic Toretto) would say: win is win.

This was the debut of Diego Cocca in Mexico vs Suriname/Photo: Mexsport

And this is what he did not raffle

The return to our reality in Concacaf

It is not a contradiction, we maintain that It is appreciated that Diego Cocca’s debut was in an official game, but without a doubt it could have been a better rival than what Suriname showed. Jorge Valdano just said that Mexico’s problem is being in Concacaf and this match confirms it.

This was the debut of Diego Cocca in Mexico vs Suriname/Photo: Mexsport

The new blood should have shown itself in a better way

Again, it is not a contradiction, it was won and that is the important thing, but the forms matter too. Mexico was short in the debut of Diego Cocca considering that they aspire to win the Gold Cup, to return with dignity to the Copa América and have a historic participation in the 2026 World Cup. It’s a long way off, yes, but leaves more doubts than certainties.

This was the debut of Diego Cocca in Mexico vs Suriname/Photo: Mexsport

The penalty missed by Santi Giménez

Not you Santi! Tata Martino was criticized so much for not taking him to Qatar 2022, we celebrate his call for the debut of Diego Cocca and it fails us at the right time.

Santi Giménez missed a penalty and it reminds us of all those strikers who raffle it off in their teams, but when they dress in green, it kind of changes their chip. Let’s hope that this is not the case and he will reinvindicate himself soon.

Hopefully things will change against Jamaica in the next game. By the way, here we leave you the schedule, transmission and everything to see that game.

