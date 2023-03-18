What the arrest warrant against Putin means

The International Criminal Court in The Hague has issued an arrest warrant against Russian President Vladimir Putin for alleged war crimes in Ukraine. The ICC said on Friday that Putin was responsible for the illegal deportation and resettlement of children from the occupied territories of Ukraine to Russia.

An arrest warrant was also issued against the commissioner for children’s rights in Putin’s presidential administration, Maria Lwova-Belowa. The court said there were reasonable grounds to believe that Putin and Lvova-Belova were responsible for the war crimes. Contrary to normal practice, the arrest warrants were made public because the crimes are believed to be ongoing and public disclosure could help prevent further crimes.

But does the arrest warrant for Putin have any consequences at all or is The Hague’s actions just a sign?

What does the arrest warrant against Putin refer to?

In this case, the legal accusation of war crimes relates primarily to the deportation of children from Ukraine to Russia, which is said to have taken place by February 2022 at the latest. According to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyj, well over 16,000 Ukrainian children have been abducted.

The ICC sees several indications that Putin is criminally responsible for the deportations. In May, the Russian President signed a decree intended to speed up the naturalization of Ukrainian children in Russia. In addition, Putin did not prevent either civilian or military forces from committing war crimes.

Why are other war crimes, like the Bucha massacre, not cited?

Unlike other war crimes, Putin’s individual responsibility for the deportation of the children is easier to prove. Because it has to be proven that Putin was directly involved in the crimes or ordered them.

What follows after the arrest warrant?

In principle, the member states of the ICC are obliged to execute the arrest warrant and arrest Putin, said criminal law professor Stefanie Bock from the Philipps University in Marburg ZDF. Nevertheless, it is relatively unlikely that Putin and Lvova-Belova will be arrested. Because the countries that recognize the ICC have no jurisdiction in Russia. After all, the ICC has no police force to send to Russia.

So as long as Putin stays in Russia, there will be no arrest. Only when he leaves the country would an arrest be conceivable.

What does the arrest warrant mean despite no arrest?

The arrest warrant for the Russian head of state and his henchman is a great symbol, explains Bock. The arrest warrants restrict Putin’s freedom of movement and he must expect arrest if he travels to a member country of the court. Moreover, his immunity as head of state would not protect him from a trial in The Hague if he were charged with war crimes. The ICC has thus shown that it takes action against crimes in Ukraine regardless of the status of the accused.

Geoffrey Nice, former member of the International Criminal Court, looks aloud Sky News Another consequence for Putin: “The arrest warrant could speed up the process of detachment”. In his opinion, the arrest warrant for Putin is of great importance and not only of a symbolic nature. Nice suspects that if the Russian president is considered a criminal around the world, a regime change will become more attractive to the population.

However, previous proceedings show that holding high-level officials to account is difficult. In more than 20 years, there have only been five convictions for so-called core crimes.

Why is the International Criminal Court in The Hague responsible even though Ukraine has not recognized it?

123 states have recognized the ICC, including Germany. However, countries such as the US, China, Syria, Israel, Russia and Ukraine have not recognized him. However, following the annexation of Crimea by Russia, Ukraine issued two “ad hoc recognitions” in 2014 and 2015, thereby agreeing to court investigations on its territory. Thus, the ICC can also prosecute Russian crimes in Ukraine.

So why is a “special tribunal” being discussed?

The ICC’s arrest warrant has shown that setting up a special tribunal is not the only requirement for taking action against Putin. Nevertheless, a general criminal prosecution of the Russian President because of the war of aggression before the ICC is not possible. Because the court can only prosecute this crime for states that have recognized it – and that does not include Russia.

Prosecution for aggression would only be possible if the UN Security Council referred the case to the ICC. However, due to Russia’s veto right, Putin could simply block this. In this case, there is a legal gap in the prosecution of Russian aggression that could be closed by a special tribunal.