“What the French expected”: Borne claims to have “built compromises on useful texts”

The Prime Minister denounced those who “would like to reduce us to 49.3, which would suddenly have become an anti-democratic weapon”.

Elisabeth Borne continues to defend the action of the executive, in particular concerning the reform of pensions, despite the mobilizations which continue. “In June, we were predicted blockage and immobility”, launched the Prime Minister during the congress of Horizons, the party of Édouard Philippe, in Vincennes this Saturday.

“Today, some would like to reduce us to 49.3, which would suddenly have become an anti-democratic weapon,” she added.

She assured that she had done “what the French expected of us: to build compromises on useful texts for our fellow citizens”. The Prime Minister says she has built “majority of projects” such as the deconjugalization of the allowance for disabled adults (AAH), purchasing power or the development of renewable energies.

“A serious pathology”

Words that make people react. While according to an Elabe poll for BFMTV published on Monday, 58% of French people “support” the blockage and the strike to oppose the pension reform, Olivier Faure affirms that at “this level of denial, it is necessary to consult quickly “.

“This is a serious pathology. And the French are ready to prescribe the stoppage of work and immediate retirement”, writes the First Secretary of the PS in a tweet.

During her speech, the Prime Minister insisted on compromises and majorities. “On bills, on legislative proposals, in joint joint committee, every day we have built majorities,” she defended.

She also renewed her desire to “enlarge the presidential majority”, following the roadmap established by Emmanuel Macron.