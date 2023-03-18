What the IMSS said about the patient who threw himself from a floor for not being treated in Reynosa

The patient had not received medical attention for a week. Photo: Special

A patient of Mexican Social Security Institute (IMSS) threw himself from the first floor in despair at not receiving medical attention.

The events occurred in the Regional General Hospital No. 270 of reynosa, Tamaulipaswhere a man made an extreme decision to be treated.

The distressing moment was recorded on video and shared on social networks, where a person in a green gown is observed on the edge of a concrete beam, threatening to jump.

In the recording, which lasts 21 seconds, the patient is seen holding a trash can while talking to a woman who, presumably, tries to convince him not to throw himself away.

However, the subject throws himself into the void before the screams of the people who witnessed the fact. When the man falls to the ground, he immediately begins to complain.

IMSS Regional General Hospital in Reynosa. Photo: Facebook/HGR270

The recording shows how a subject approaches the man who screams from the pain of the fall. In the videos shared on social networks, it was reported that the man’s decision to throw himself was due to his desperation for not receiving immediate medical attention.

Due to these facts, the representation of the Mexican Social Security Institute in Tamaulipas stated in an information card that “the beneficiary was immediately taken to the emergency service” after what happened.

The institution that leads Zoe Robledo He pointed out that once he was treated for the blows from the man’s fall, of which no details were given, he was “admitted again to follow up on his state of health.”

Meanwhile, detailed the national health institute, the patient is stable. “He IMSS in Tamaulipas guarantees medical care in strict adherence to current regulations and with absolute respect for the dignity and human rights of its patients and workers,” he explained.

However the IMSS He did not clarify why the beneficiary had not been given medical attention if he had been waiting for a week.

The man had a week in clinic 270 without being attended

This incident occurs after last week the bad practices of the IMSSafter the federal deputy for the National Action Party (BREAD), Mario Riestra Pineapplewill publish a video of the La Margarita medical unit, located in the state of Puebla.

The recording shows several people in an emergency room waiting to receive medical attention, some others lying on the floor due to the lack of beds.

The video caused a series of reactions by Internet users and other legislators of the BREADwhere the deficiencies in infrastructure and medical equipment stood out.

For her part, the PAN deputy Genoveva Huerta Villegas questioned the management of Zoe Alejandro RobledoCEO of the IMSS.

“The one in LaMargarita @Tu_IMSS in Puebla looks like a war hospital. People are dying in the corridors. Until when are we going to continue allowing the negligence of @zoerobledo and that of his delegate María Aurora Treviño. Enough!” she wrote.

(screenshot: Mario Riestra Piña)

In this regard, the IMSS established a position indicating that the images corresponded to patients from the Resuscitation-Shock Area of ​​said Medical Unit, which, according to the Institute, “do not correspond to the present.”

For this reason, it asked the beneficiaries that, if necessary, they go directly to the Care and Guidance so that the corresponding follow-up can be given to the requests received.

“He IMSS in Puebla endorses its commitment to quality care and warmth. redoubling efforts with the personnel of their units, ”she concluded.