What the scene in Miami presents this week

Like every early spring, the lands of the Miami -Dade County Fair & Exposition is filled with youth to enjoy the Fair, an event where fun, interactive games and mechanical devices make attendees spend a day full of entertainment and food. Tamiami Park, 10901 SW 24th St, Miami, 33165. Ticket prices vary and discounts are available at some locations.

In the Tower

Led Varela performs on Friday, March 15, at 10 pm, at the Tower Theater, 1508 SW 8 St., Miami, 33135, the show Nights in Miami, a one-man show full of humor and fun. The note indicates that it is a new Led Varela space, where they will be talking about current events, testing new material, interacting with the public and sharing with guests. Tickets $36.

Microtheatre

last weekend of the Microtheater on Tour season, at the Miami International Fine Arts, 5900 NW 74 Avenue, Miami, 33166. The works that can be seen this Friday the 15th and Saturday the 16th, at 8 pm, are my love by Yesler de la Cruz; The layer written by Alberto García, and falling in love by the author of Ailin Zaninovich. Entries 35.

Work of Nile Cross

On Friday the 15th and Saturday the 16th, at 8 pm, and on Sunday the 17th, at 3 pm, the work is presented Thirst on Water Street, by Nilo Cruz, under his own direction, in a production by Arca Images. The piece, set in a mental asylum in the 1930s, tells the story of an artist who has fallen into depression after losing her daughter to an illness and not having enough money to survive the New Jersey winter. The cast is made up of Claudia Toms, Daniel Romero and Carlos Acosta. Special performance by Orlando Urdaneta. Miami Dade County Auditorium, 2901 West Flagler Street, Miami, 33135. Tickets $30. Reservations at (305) 547-5414.

Friday Gathering

The March event of Viernes de Tertulia, a program of the Miami Hispanic Cultural Arts Center, 111 SW 5ta. Avenida, Miami, 33130, will have as a guest the writer, actor, producer and playwright Marcos Miranda, to talk about your career and in particular his work on Cuban and Miami television. Friday the 15th, at 8 pm. Free pass.

In Artefactus theater

The work The Lion and the Tamer, by the writer Antonio Orlando Rodríguez, under the direction of Eddy Díaz Souza, which was presented last year at the Artefactus room, returns to the stage for a new season that begins on Friday, March 15, at 8:30 pm. Rodríguez’s work addresses the theme of forced migration, delving into the inner journey of two circus characters in their search for a new destination. It is presented as a cruel fable, with a touch of humor and absurdity, says the promotional note. The new season maintains the same cast of actors, Mabel Roch and Juan David Ferrer, and the musical interpretation of Yamil Pedro. Performances Friday and Saturday. Sunday at 5 pm. Artefactus Cultural Project, 12302 SW 133 Ct, Miami, 33186. Reservations at (786) 704-5715.

Night of poetry

The Imago Center for the Arts will dedicate Friday, March 15, to Women’s Month with a poetry recital. To close with a flourish the celebration of Women’s Month in collaboration with Miami Women’s Month, we invite you to a Poetry Night in the voices of 4 women who will move you by reading poems dedicated especially to women, the promotion states. The event moderated by Claudia Noguera Penso, will feature the writers Julia Zurrilla, Alejandra Ferraza, Ana María Carrano and Cristina Keller. Imago, 4028 SW 57 Ave. South Miami, 33155. Free admission. More information at (954) 404-3584.

Men G

The legendary group Hombres G arrives in Miami on its tour for the 40 years of the band that revolutionized music and shook Spanish society. A group that spread its tentacles and also managed to impose its style among the young people of Latin America. Friday, March 15, at 8 pm, at the Kesaya Center, 601 Biscayne Blvd, Miami, 33132. Reservations at www.ticketmaster.com .

Walk of the Arts

The Microtheater format, a theatrical proposal in 15 minutes, presents the work The maids of the Hotel Selina, written by Enrique Salas and directed by Beatriz Valds. This production of the Paseo de las Artes features performances by Alba Roversi, Elba Escobar, Lili Rentera, Gaby Rivero and María C. Oduber. In the play, four immigrant Housekeepers have been forced to dedicate their lives to the maintenance of the hotel under the regime of a supervisor who is in charge of making life happen for each of them. Starting Friday, March 15, starting at 9 pm, with four performances in the evening. Paseo de las Artes, 437 SW 2 St, Miami, 33130

Vagina monologues

There are successful comedies, for which time does not pass. One of them is Vagina Monologues, written by Eve Ensler, based on interviews with women from around the world. The essential support of this work, tested in numerous scenarios, are the performances. For its premiere on Friday the 15th, at 8:30 pm, and on Saturday the 16th, it will have Zulema Cruz, Judith González and the Goddess of Cuba on stage, to perform the seven monologues in the text, which are promoted as controversial, transgressive. , intelligent, dynamic and fun. The direction is by Manuel Mendoza. Teatro Trail, 3715 SW 8 St, Miami, 33134. Reservations at (305) 443-1009.

Under therapy

It is not just a work; It is an experience that will transform your way of seeing theater, which is highlighted in the promotion of this play, which has been running for several weeks with great public acceptance at Teatro 8. In the play, three couples meet in the same place to discuss their problems. problems and conflicts, but the session turns out to be quite unusual, since the psychologist has left a series of envelopes with instructions that the patients must follow. What begins as a conventional therapy quickly turns into chaos full of surprises and also humor. Under therapy by the Argentine playwright Matas del Federico, under the direction of Jessica Álvarez Diguez and Alejandro Vales, who are also part of the cast, along with Claudia Albertario, Gabriela González, Gabriel Martina and Sal Mauricio Mendoza. Performances on Saturday the 16th at 8:30 and Sunday March 17th at 5 pm. Reservations at (305) 541-4841. Theater 8, 2173 SW 8 Street, Miami, 33135.

Cassandra Festival

The VII edition of the Casandra International Theater Festival, dedicated to women, begins its activities on Saturday, March 16, at the Sandrell Rivers Theater, 6103 NW 7 Ave, Miami, 33127. The opening night will have an exhibition by the artist Norah Meeramoom Valds, at 7 pm, followed by the premiere of Brothel: the blue eye (which will be in Spanish, although the Festival’s official website promotes it in English). This work is authored by Raquel Carri, and directed by Lilliam Vega. The cast is made up of Susana Prez, Ivanesa Cabrera, Rachel Cruz, Kirenia Vega, Jorge Luis Gonzlez, Dianet Conde and Jos Luis Acosta. More information at:

Comedy by Julie De Grandy

The comedies of writer, actress and playwright Julie De Grandy are characterized by sharp humor and surprising endings. In the Catarsis Room of the Trail Theater, 3717 SW 8 Street, it premieres Viagra overdose, with the performances of De Grandy herself, Vernica Abruza and Dairn Valds, under the direction of Juan Roca. This work also features special interventions by Marisol Correa and Gilberto Reyes. In the piece, three women face the difficult task of disappearing a corpse in the middle of winter in New York City. This situation leads them to create the most unlikely plans to avoid being involved in a murder. Infidelity can be a very bad advisor in some cases and this is one of them. An unexpected ending will provide the solution to what seems to be a labyrinth with no exit. Performances Saturday at 8 pm, and Sunday at 5 pm. Tickets at (305) 443-1009.

Theater series

The Theater Series returns in La Casona, with the presentation of the play The night of lovers, by Eduardo Pardo, under his own direction. It is a performance on lecterns, in which Eduardo Ibarrola, Frankin Viegues, Gerardo Rivern, Gualberto Gonzlez, Osvaldo Strngoli, Xavier Coronel, Pancho Porras and Harry Froget participate. It is announced as a somewhat erotic comedy, and very erratic. Saturday 16th, at 8 pm, at the Miami Hispanic Cultural Arts Center, 111 SW 5th. Avenida, Miami, 33130. Admission $30.

Danza

From Florence, Italy, cradle of the Renaissance, the Compagnia Opus Ballet arrives in Miami to join Dance NOW and together share the stage to present The Others/The Others, a dance show that was already presented during Dance NOW’s trip to Italy. Sunday, March 17, at 3 pm, at the Miami Theater Center, 9806 NE 2 Ave. Miami Shores, 33138. Reservations and program details, on the page:

More from the Cassandra Festival

On Sunday the 17th, at 8 pm, the writer and speaker Armando López Salom will present his book forbidden boleros, a compilation of conferences and talks he has given about Cuban music and its performers and composers. Sandrell Rivers Theater, 6103 NW 7 Ave, Miami, 33127.