What the scene in Miami presents this week

The work Afterglow by S. Asher Gelman, directed by Kevin Cass, is presented at the Tower Theater, 1508 SW 8 Street, Miami, 33135, on Friday the 12th, Saturday the 13th and Sunday the 14th, at 8 pm. Premiered off Broadway, in NY , the piece has had a great acceptance. The work is defined by its director as challenging the limits of love and desire. The text follows the lives of Josh and Alex, a married and successful couple who, in their desire to explore the unknown, propose to open the relationship to experiment. The leading roles fall to the actors Rafael Farello, Claudio Medina and Santi García. The work is not suitable for children under 18 years of age. Tickets at Ticketplate.

novel presentation

The first literary meeting of 2024 of the gathering The Other Corner of Words be to present the novel Song for Olivia, by Maruchi Suquet Mndez. In the testimonial book, tribute is paid to the life of Olivia, the author’s sister, and to her brother-in-law Antonio Chichi del Valle who was murdered at the door of her house after leaving a prison in Cuba. . This crime was never clarified nor were any guilty found. The introductory remarks will be given by State Representative Alina García. Friday, January 12, at 7:30 pm, at the American Museum of the Cuban Dispora, 1200 Coral Way, Miami, 33129. Free admission.

Exhibition by Mara Sonia Martn

The Artefactus cultural center begins the 2024 exhibition season in the lobby of its Kendall hall, with the exhibition pendulum reflexes of the painter María Sonia Martín, renowned Cuban-American plastic artist, who on the night of Friday, January 12, at 8:30 opens her exhibition and will have a conversation with the painter Carlos Artime. It is noted that this collection of works reflects the experiences of her personal and artistic career, manifesting her evolution through different stylistic stages. Artefactus, 12302 SW 133 Ct., Miami, 33186. Open to the public and free.

How to break up with your partner

After several weeks of success, even having finished its season, the comedy How to break up with your partner written by Clement Michel and directed by Yusnel Surez and Susana Pérez, returns one more week to Teatro Trail, 3715 SW 8 Street, Miami, 33134, to perform on Friday, January 12 and Saturday, January 13, at 8:30 pm. In the comedy, Pablo has only been married for four months but living with Sofa, his wife, is unbearable, which is why he asks his best friend, Martín, to move in with them to get her to leave him and move in. leave the house. Performances by Rachel Cruz, Frank Egusquiza, Yusnel Surez. Reservations at (305) 443-1009.

Spain in my heart

With the title of Spain in my heart, lyrical concert, the Congregational Church of Coral Gables, 3010 De Soto Blvd. Coral Gables, 33134, will give a concert with the participation of tenor Aurelio Gutirrez, accompanied by pianist José Ignacio Díaz Glaver. The tenor performs zarzuela songs and other Spanish songs. Admission $30. The event begins at 7 pm on Friday, January 12.

The circus Italy

On the grounds of the Miami Seaquarium, the Cirque Italia Water Circus tent rises, which will remain open to the public until January 21, with a wide variety of schedules. Magic, tightrope walkers and acrobats, who defy gravity and trigger the audience’s adrenaline. Prices, schedules and promotions should be consulted on the organizers’ page: gold.cirqueitalia.com/?cid=SMA. Tickets start at $15. The Water Circus is presented at 4400 Rickenbacker Cswy., Miami, 33149.

Poetry reading

The Cuban writer José Abreu Felippe will perform a reading of his poetry on Saturday, January 13, at 8:30 pm, as part of the series of presentations by local authors that the Cuatrogatos Foundation has organized since last year. Under the title of The age of time, the guest author will take a tour of his poetic work and talk with the public. Abreu Felippe is one of the most prolix and important writers of the so-called Mariel generation. The event will take place at the Artefactus cultural center, 12302 SW 133 Ct., Miami, 33186. Admission will be free.

Under therapy

The Cirko Teatro company premieres at Teatro 8, the highly applauded comedy Under playwright therapy Argentine Matas del Federico, under the shared direction of Jessica Álvarez Diguez and Alejandro Vales, who also make up the cast, which is completed by Claudia Albertario, Gabriela González, Gabriel Martina and Sal Mauricio Mendoza. In the work, three couples meet in the same place to discuss their problems and conflicts, but the session is quite unusual, since the psychologist has left a series of envelopes with instructions that the patients must follow. What begins as a conventional therapy It quickly becomes chaos full of surprises and also humor, says the promotion. Teatro 8, 2173 SW 8 Street, Miami, 33135. Performances on Saturday the 13th at 8:30 and Sunday the 14th at 5 pm. Reservations at (305) 541-4841.

Seafood Festival

During this time there are those who enjoy traveling to the Florida Keys, where the atmosphere is cozy in these winter months. One of the most attractive events of the season is the Florida Keys Seafood Festival, which will take place on Saturday the 13th and Sunday the 14th, starting at 11 am, at Bayview Park in Key West, 1320 Truman Ave, Key West, 33040. There will be seafood tastings, appetizing seafood dishes, live music, activities for children and in general a festive atmosphere.

festival of lights

The period of December festivities ends, but the Luminosa show: Festival of Lights,continues at Jungle Island, 1111 Parrot Jungle Trail, Miami, 33132. The show transports visitors to a lush jungle illuminated with large, impressive lanterns. The public passes through hundreds of artistic lanterns that highlight the spirit of Miami with an atmosphere and vibe not found anywhere else in the world. During the visit you can also enjoy acrobats, music, crafts and delicious food. Open for this program from 5:30 pm, every day until the month of February. More information at (305) 400-7000.