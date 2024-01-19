What the scene in Miami presents this week

After its first week of premiere in Miami, the play Afterglow by S. Asher Gelman, under the direction of Kevin Cass, continues its presentations at the Tower Theater, 1508 SW 8 Street, Miami, 33135, on Friday the 19th, Saturday the 20th and Sunday 21, at 8 pm. The work is defined by its director as challenging the limits of love and desire. The text follows the lives of Josh and Alex, a married and successful couple who, in their desire to explore the unknown, propose to open the relationship to experiment. The piece is performed by actors Rafael Farello, Claudio Medina and Santi Garca. It is specified that it is not suitable for children under 18 years of age. Tickets at Ticketplate.

Awards

The El Ateje Editorial, established in Miami, will present the 2023 El Ateje Editorial Award, on Friday the 19th, at 8 pm, at the Miami Hispanic Cultural Arts Center, 111 SW 5ta. Avenida, Miami, 33130. The winners in the categories of poetry, narrative and theater are the writers Po E. Serrano, resident in Madrid, Spain; Jos Abreu Felippe, from Miami and Hctor Santiago, playwright established in New York. The El Ateje Editorial recognizes the literary career of those exiled Cuban writers, who have contributed to the arts outside of Cuba. Free pass.

Premiere on the Trail

The work Lapland, Cubans in Polo by Cristina Clemente and Marc Angelet and directed by Alexis Valdés, tells the story of Mónica, Germán and their five-year-old son Martín who have traveled to Finland to spend the Christmas holidays with Mónica’s sister, Ana, his Finnish partner Olavi and their daughter, four-year-old Ana. The comedy’s central theme is the debate of whether children should be educated by promoting the existence of magic and Santa Claus himself as is socially assumed, or whether it is preferable to leave the imagination aside to prevent children from living a lie. The note concludes that the two couples will contrast two totally opposite ways of raising children, they will debate about truth and lies, traditions, family values, and secrets from the past that no one wanted to unearth will inevitably come to light. Dianelys Brito, Claudia Valds, Ivn Camejo, Lieter Ledesma perform. Performances Friday the 19th and Saturday the 20th at 8 pm, and Sunday the 21st at 5 pm, at the Trail Theater, 3715 SW 8 Street, Coral Gables, 33134. Tickets from $45.

Italy circus closes

The final performances of the Cirque Italia Water Circus season on the grounds of the Miami Seaquarium will take place this weekend. The circus tent will go down after its last performance on the afternoon of Sunday, January 21, to visit other cities. Magic, tightrope walkers and acrobats defy gravity and trigger the audience’s adrenaline. Prices, schedules and promotions should be consulted on the organizers’ page: gold.cirqueitalia.com/?cid=SMA. Tickets start at $15. The Water Circus is presented at 4400 Rickenbacker Cswy., Miami, 33149.

Honoring Jos Mart

The PEN of Cuban Writers in Exile begins its cultural activities in 2024, with a tribute to the Apostle of the Independence of Cuba, Jos Mart, on the 171st anniversary of his birth. Dr. Santiago Cárdenas will offer the talk The Girl from Guatemala and Mart, and Professor Emilio Sánchez will speak about Mart: under the siege of oblivion. For their part, writers Sara Martínez Castro and Julio Estorino will read poems by Mart. Saturday, January 20, at 3 pm, at the Westchester Library, 9445 Coral Way, Miami, 33165. Event open to the public.

Under therapy

Full house was the premiere at Teatro 8 of the comedy Bajoterapia by the Argentine playwright Matas del Federico, under the direction of Jessica Álvarez Diguez and Alejandro Vales, who also make up the cast, which is completed by Claudia Albertario, Gabriela Gonzlez, Gabriel Martina and Sal Mauricio. Mendoza. In the work, three couples meet in the same place to discuss their problems and conflicts, but the session is quite unusual, since the psychologist has left a series of envelopes with instructions that the patients must follow. What begins as a conventional therapy It quickly becomes chaos full of surprises and also humor, says the promotion. Teatro 8, 2173 SW 8 Street, Miami, 33135. Performances on Saturday the 20th at 8:30 and Sunday the 21st at 5 pm. Reservations at (305) 541-4841.

cine judo festival

The 27th edition of the Miami Jewish Film Festival has already begun and will run until January 25. During the Festival, 94 feature films and 26 short films will be screened. On Saturday the 20th, at Temple Beth Am, Remembering Gene Wilder will be screened at 7:30. At the same time, in Miami Theater Center, Avenue of the Giants; at the O Cinema South Beach, the film Charlotte Salomon: Life and the Maiden and at the Michael-Ann Russell JCC, the film The Boy in the Woods, these last of the Saturday day, also at 7:30. The entire programming, with the film details, as well as dates, times and address of the screening rooms, can be consulted on the website

Meeting with writers

The Miami Dade County Public Library system invites you to meet more than 50 local authors who will appear at an event designed for the public to meet and interact with some of the literary figures who weave the thriving literary culture of Miami-Dade County. , indicates the promotional note. The majority of the participants are writers who promote their works in English and other Hispanics who also write in English. The day will have poetry readings, talks, and meetings with editors and poets who write for children. Saturday, January 20, between 1 and 5 pm, at the central library, 101 West Flagler Street, Miami 33130. More information on the portal www.mdpls.org/author-fair.

More theater at the Tower

The play Lost Tango by the well-known Argentine playwright Mario Diament is presented at the Tower Theater in Little Havana, 1508 SW 8 Street, Miami, 33135, with performances by Venezuelan actors Lupita Ferrer and Ral Gonzlez and directed by Csar Cierra. The show will remain on display until January 28. The work focuses on the meeting of Valeria Durand (a diva of Latin American cinema, who lives retired from public life in an old hotel in Miami), and Diego Goldstein (a journalist who interviews her after decades of silence and a mysterious scandal). . The relationship between Valeria and Diego will create a masterfully articulated dramatic game in which surprise and twists will shake the audience. Performances Saturday the 20th and Sunday the 21st, at 8 pm.

Piano bar

The Cuban singer and composer Lzaro Horta hosts the Piano Bar show every month, at the Alfaros center, 1604 SW 8 Street, Miami, 33135, where he sings his compositions and has special guests for six years now. On this occasion Horta will be with his luxury guest, Pancho Cspedes. The interpreter of La vida loca who resides in Mexico, visits Miami to share Lzaro Horta’s Piano Bar. Sunday the 21st, at 6:30 pm. Reservations at (305) 642-2151.

Gathering with wine

The series Have a drink (at home) and write better, organized by the Miami International Book Fair, will have its first gathering of the year with the writer Kathy Serrano, who will lead the meeting under the theme: Of houses, dolls and other ghosts . The promoters invite you to a guided literary gathering where community, skill and creativity come together. Tuesday, January 23, at 7 pm, will be the virtual meeting with the Peruvian-Venezuelan writer, actress and theater director Kathy Serrano. Online access link:

Successful women

The University of Miami will hold the Cuban American Women Making History meeting, with the participation of outstanding female figures from the academic, cultural and business world, including Arnhilda Bada, Adriana Bosch, Aida Levitn, Uva de Aragn, Eneida Roldn and Ana Veiga Milton, who will make up the panel The Participation of Cuban American Women in the US Labor Force and the Importance of their Engagement in Todays Society, moderated by Liliam M. López. Thursday, January 25, at 6 pm, at the Otto G. Richter Library, University of Miami, on the second floor of 1300 Memorial Drive Coral Gables, 33146. Portal registration required https://events.miami.edu/event/cuban_american_women_making_history.

Potica tertulia

Creation Art Center in collaboration with the Crculo Literario Iberoamericano, invites you to the Miami Poetry Tertulia, led by Mercedes Minota, at the Miami Hispanic Cultural Arts Center, 111 SW 5ta. Avenida, Miami, 33130. The audience will be able to enjoy poetry readings, as well as, if desired, read their own poems during the open microphone session. Thursday, January 25, at 7 pm. Free pass.