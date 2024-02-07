What the scene in Miami presents this week

A group of plastic artists present Candlelights, an international collective exhibition in the gallery of the Artefactus cultural center, in the Kendal neighborhood. This exhibition, mainly of women, is a production of 7 Plus One Art Project, headed by the painter Emilio Hctor Rodríguez, who is also one of the exhibitors, along with Blanca Caballero, Maruchi Carmona, Bibiana Cervantes, Ivonne Ferrer, Mila Hajjar, Pedro Hernndez, Fanny Karchmer, Marylin Valiente, Carmen Verdura and Mai Map. The works that make up this exhibition focus on abstract art. Opening on Friday, February 9, at 8:30, at Artefactus Cultural Center, 12302 SW 133 Court, Miami, 33186. More information at (786) 704-5715. Free event open to the public.

Classic Ballet of Miami

Giselle premiered in 1841 with choreography by Jean Corelli and Jules Perrot, music by Adolphe Adam and plot by Theofilo Gautier, it is considered one of the best ballets of all time and a masterpiece of the romantic, subtle and ethereal ballet style, which represents the strength of love, the devastation of betrayal and the power of forgiveness, points out Eriberto Jimnez, artistic director of the Miami Classical Ballet, which produces the show precisely in the month of love. The renowned ballet is presented on Friday the 9th and Saturday the 10th, at 8 pm, at the Miami-Dade County Auditorium, 2901 West Flagler Street, Miami, 33135. Tickets from $35, by calling (305) 547-5414.

They present a collection of poems

The monthly gathering The Other Corner of Words coordinated by the poet Joaquín Glvez at the American Museum of the Cuban Diaspora, 1200 Coral Way, Miami, 33145, invites the public for Friday, February 9, at 7:30 pm, to the presentation of the poetry collection House that is no longer mine (Editorial Betania, 2023), by the Cuban poet and writer Carlos Ramos Gutirrez. The author was born in Remedios, has a degree in Sociocultural Studies and has a Master’s degree in Audiovisual Production. He is the author of the literary blog Oracle without voice. Among his books are From the emptiness that breaks you y The witch. Event open to the public.

Caribbean Series 2024

The Caribbean Baseball Series continues, with the participation of teams from several countries in the region. After the qualifying rounds, the finalist teams remain, those that give the games the greatest excitement. The series concludes on Friday, February 9, at the Loan Depot Park, 501 Marlins Way, Miami, 33125. More details on the page

Two sisters and a piano

Contina en el Colony Theater, de South Beach, 1040 Lincoln Rd., Miami Beach, 33139, la obra Two sisters and a piano, by the writer Nilo Cruz. It is a strong work, inspired, according to the playwright himself, by the imprisonment of the Cuban writer María Elena Cruz Varela, who was literally made to swallow her poems. In the piece, the life of a family under house arrest is altered by the visit of a manipulative and powerful lieutenant, who behaves like a mental torturer, but falls in love with the young woman of the house and conquers her. In the midst of the harassment, a piano tuner arrives, who also desires the young woman, complicating her situation. This work is presented in English, with Spanish subtitles, on Friday the 9th and Saturday the 10th, at 8 pm, and on Sunday the 11th at 3 pm. The season extends until the 18th. Reservations at (305) 674-1040.

Tribute a Irakere

The musicians Chucho Valdés, Paquito DRivera and Arturo Sandoval organize a concert in Miami in tribute to the Cuban group Irakere, on Friday, February 9, at 8 pm, at the Adrienne Arsht Center in Miami, 1300 Biscayne Blvd, Miami, 33132. Irakere is celebrating 50 years of founding, and the musicians who prepare the event were part of the group. This meeting will allow these musicians to play together for the first time in four decades. The essence of the group was in the Afro-Cuban bases that characterized their compositions, among them Cod with bread, Black mass y Dile a Catalina, among other. Tickets from $45.

Ibero-American cinema

The sixth edition of the Ibero-American Film Festival will screen its latest films this weekend, with the screening on Friday the 9th of the films from The other son (Colombia, 6:30 pm); Tumblers (Panam, 7:30 pm) y The sleeping woman (Spain, 8:30 pm). All at the Silverspot Miami, 300 SE 3 Street, Miami, 33131. The performances on Sunday the 10th will be Heels on wheels (Spain, 3:30 pm) and Germany (Argentina, 5:30 pm), at the Bill Cosford Cinema, 5030 Brunson Dr., Coral Gables, 33146. The other Sunday films, Sal (Chile, 4 pm); The dance begins (Argentina, 5 pm), and Guys, the people’s movie (Argentina, 7:30 pm), at the Silverspot. More information on the page https://iaffm.com.

Afterglow

last weeks of the work Afterglow by S. Asher Gelman, under the direction of Kevin Cass at the Tower Theater, 1508 SW 8 Street, Miami, 33135, on Friday the 9th, Saturday the 10th and Sunday the 11th, at 8 pm. The work is defined by its director as challenging the limits of love and desire. The text follows the lives of Josh and Alex, a married and successful couple who, in their desire to explore the unknown, propose to open the relationship to experiment. The piece is performed by actors Rafael Farello, Claudio Medina and Santi Garca. It is specified that it is not suitable for children under 18 years of age. Tickets at Ticketplate.

Monlogue Festival

The second week of the XXII edition of the Latin American Festival of Monologue Theater with one voice, organized by Havanafama, will feature the one-man show Memoirs of a General with the performance of Dettmar Yez, who also assumes his own direction. This work comes from Mexico, where he has had marked success in his presentations. Saturday the 10th, at 8:30 pm and Sunday the 11th, at 6 pm. Havanafama, 4227 SW 75th Avenue, Miami, 33155. More information and reservations at (786) 262-4014.

The Alligator before the Mirror

The gathering coordinated by Osvaldo Gallardo González, at the Kennedy Library in Hialeah, will hold its next literary meeting on Saturday, February 10, at 2 pm, for the presentation of the bilingual poetry book The infinite loop by the writer Oneyda González. Regarding the book, Lourdes Vázquez, who will have the opening words of the meeting, points out: the book explores the themes of love, pain and, ultimately, hope through its beautiful use of language and images. The appointment is at the JF Kennedy Library, 190 W 49 St., Hialeah, 33012. More information at (305) 821-2700.

At the Dolphin Mall

Urban singer L’Kimii has a concert scheduled at the Dolphin Mall in Sweetwater on Saturday, February 10. L’Kimii conquered the hearts of thousands in 2019 with his single change t, indicated in the promotion. In 2022, she began her solo career projecting a new image and style. Comedian Mnico Pino will present the event. Dolphin Mall, 11401 NW 12th St., Sweetwater, 33172.

Book Picnic

As periodically happens, the Koubek Center of Miami Dade College joins the Cuatrogatos Foundation, for the welcoming Book picnic, focused on stimulating reading and creativity among children and young people. The event is bilingual, and among the activities that will take place during the day, you will hear stories, poems, tongue twisters, riddles and music. In addition, there will be baskets of books, to read and enjoy. There will be a puppet workshop led by the Colombian actress Danly Arango, another percussion workshop led by the artist Nabedi Oso and the theatrical work will be presented The Kitchen Country, with performances by Tamara Melin and Steven Salgado. Saturday the 10th, at 2 pm, at the Koubek Center, 2705 SW 3 Street, Miami, 33135.

Under therapy

The premiere of the comedy at Teatro 8 was completely full. Under therapy by the Argentine playwright Matas del Federico, under the direction of Jessica Álvarez Diguez and Alejandro Vales, who also make up the cast, which is completed by Claudia Albertario, Gabriela González, Gabriel Martina and Sal Mauricio Mendoza. In the work, three couples meet in the same place to discuss their problems and conflicts, but the session is quite unusual, since the psychologist has left a series of envelopes with instructions that the patients must follow. What begins as a conventional therapy It quickly becomes chaos full of surprises and also humor, says the promotion. Teatro 8, 2173 SW 8 Street, Miami, 33135. Performances on Saturday the 10th at 8:30 and Sunday the 11th at 5 pm. Reservations at (305) 541-4841.

On the Trail

The comedy Cubic stories It is presented at the Trail Theater, the comedy venue par excellence in South Florida. Three of the most recognized Cuban actors in Miami, Susana Pérez, Alberto Pujol and Carlos Acosta Milín, come together to perform three short comedies that will touch the hearts of viewers, while making them laugh out loud. This production is directed by Yusnel Surez. Performances Saturday the 10th, at 8 pm and Sunday the 11th at 5 pm, at the Trail Theater, 3715 SW 8 St., Miami, 33134. Reservations at (305) 443-1009.

Mozart music

The Florida Chamber Orchestra (FCO) presents Mozart Extravagance, as part of its 2023-2024 season. The program includes arias from The Magic Flute y The wedding of fgaro, which will be performed by soprano Eglise Gutirrez, as well as piano concertos by the famous Austrian composer. The orchestra will be conducted by the founder of the FCO, Marlene Urbay, who has expressed that Mozart Extravaganza It is a tribute to this musical genius, who died young, at the age of 35, leaving behind a surprising repertoire and a great written work. Then he adds: Mozart is great, he composed opera, symphonies, chamber music, for piano, he worked intensely, leaving a work that has transcended the centuries. Sunday, February 11, at 5 pm, at the Miami Dade County Auditorium, 2901 West Flagler Street, Miami, 33135. More information and reservations, at (305) 979-9603.

Super Bowl

You can have a day of fun and entertainment from your own home, enjoying Super Bowl LVIII, on Sunday, February 11, starting at 6:30 pm, with the match between San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chief. A match that is revenge and that brings together the two teams with the best performance throughout the season. Sports, artistic show during the intermission, and original and surprising commercial advertisements. Check your local television station to tune to the appropriate channel.

Valentine’s Day

Hctor Molina directs Play Together to give a recital for the celebration of Valentine’s Day, dedicated to love and friendship. It will be a musical meeting where you can listen to songs inspired by love. Tuesday, February 13, at 7:00 pm at Imago Art in Action, 4028 SW 57 Avenida, Miami, 33155. Free admission.

book presentation

The volume of children’s texts Chucho’s forest by María ngela and Luis Galli, with illustrations by Diego Alto, will be presented on Thursday, February 15, at 7 pm, at the Peruvian consulate in Miami, 1401 Ponce de León Blvd, Coral Gables, 33134. The invitation calls for part of a mysterious sensory journey to the Peruvian Amazon, through the pages of the book. More information at (786) 713-2400.

concert night

The Imago cultural center, Art in Action, invites you to the Nexus Do concert. This duo of Venezuelan artists made up of Yaritzy Cabrera, playing the flute, and Hctor Molina, on the cuatro and guitar, will perform Latin American and universal music, with a marked Venezuelan accent. Thursday, February 15, at 7:30. Entries 30.