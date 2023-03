What the Union fan should know to go to the stadium

Match: UNION versus Racing

Match day: Friday 17 March 2023

First Division match: 9:00 p.m.

Stadium opening: 7:00 p.m.

Partners Office:

Thursday from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. and from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Friday CLOSED

KEEP IN MIND THAT:

MEMBERS ENTER WITH CARD AND UP-TO-DATE QUOTE (March).

» STALLERS

SALE

– Friday from 10.00 until game time

Only in Ticket Offices on Bv. pellegrini

PRICES:

UPPER STALL: $7,000

ROUND PLATE: $5,000

FOR NON-MEMBERS

» GENERAL

SALE

– Friday from 10.00 until game time

Only in Ticket Offices on Bv. pellegrini

PRICES

PREFERENTIAL GENERAL TICKETS (INCOME BY CÁNDIDO PUJATO AND LÓPEZ AND PLANS): $3,500

RETIRED PEOPLE, PENSIONERS AND LADIES: $1,700

CHILDREN UNDER 11 YEARS OLD (INCLUSIVE) MUST PAY THE CORRESPONDING INSURANCE FOR THEM: $1,100

» NON-MEMBERS PLATEAS

SALE

– Friday from 10.00 until game time.

Only in Ticket Offices on Bv. Pellegrini.

PRICES

HIGH STAIRS: $11,500 (includes general admission)

ROUND STALL: $9,500 (includes general admission)

STREETS – INCOME

– POPULAR SOCIOS (Entry by Cándido Pujato y López y Planes)

– POPULAR NON-MEMBERS (Entry by Cándido Pujato y López y Planes)

– ROUND AND SOUTHWEST STALLS (Entrance Av. Perón and Bv Pellegrini)

– SOUTH-EAST STALLS, BOXES, PREFERENTIAL, UPPER STALLS AND LADIES ELBOW (Entrance Bv. Pellegrini and López y Planes)

– SECTORS FOR PEOPLE WITH DISABILITIES:

. Motor disabilities: Platea Redonda by Portón 9, on Bv. Pellegrini (limited places)

. Other type of disability: Gate nº 7, on Cándido Pujato

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION:

CHILDREN UNDER FIVE YEARS OLD (INCLUSIVE): ACCOMPANIED BY AN ADULT MEMBER DOES NOT PAY STALL. NON-MEMBERS MUST PURCHASE THE MINOR’S INSURANCE AND MEMBERS ENTER WITH CARD AND UP-TO-DATE QUOTE.

IRREGULAR CARDS DUE TO LACK OF PAYMENT OR FAILURES WILL BE RETAINED.