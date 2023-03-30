What to do if you are given the coffee test in a job interview?

With the coffee test, the professional capacity of a candidate is identified.

There are studies such as one titled “2019 Recruiting Benchmark Report”where he realizes how important a job interview becomes for an organization, based on its size.

There are even ad campaigns inspired by a job interview and how candidates show off their skills.

The coffee test It is one of the many actions that are implemented to meet the candidates in a job interview.

“This statistic shows the percentage of job applicants who completed interviews worldwide in 2018, broken down by company size. During the survey, 14 percent of job applicants posted by companies with 500 or fewer employees ended up being interviewed,” he explains. Statesman by exclusively presenting the data from the aforementioned study.

What to do with the coffee test

Onda Cero is a radio station in which it was revealed what to do when in a job interview the candidate is offered a cup of coffee and he accepts it.

In case of accepting the coffee test or the cup with said drink, the candidate will be evaluated with what he does after receiving it, so it is an interesting gauge of the disposition that the candidate has with a company when accepting the job.

Within this process, the candidates who undergo job interviews will have to offer to pick up their cup and clean what they have ordered, since only in this way is the candidate evaluated and it is decided whether to continue in the interview process or is discarded.

We have already seen this type of evaluation tactics, not with documented sources of what to evaluate in a candidate during his job interview, and advertising campaigns such as the one carried out by Heineken with a piece entitled “The Candidate”.

The advertising piece took as a key scene of its advertising piece a job interview and the reactions that candidates had to various tests, such as reacting to drills and one of the most important tests, demonstrating their skills and empathy with the interviewer when he suffers a health episode that requires first aid.

As part of the campaign, employees were joined in choosing the candidate that made the most sense for them to hire until a young man won because of the way he reacted and how part of the campaign went from a job interview to a sponsored sporting event. by the brewery, but now as a marketer for the company.

