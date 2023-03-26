What was NACA, the predecessor organization of NASA that disappeared in 1958

There are few acronyms as widely recognized and iconic as the one for the NASAthe National Aeronautics and Space Administration of the United States that previously had a predecessor, disappeared with the birth of the current space agency as we know it. What was the NACA?

As he recalls a report published on the website of Slash GearNASA was created in 1958, with the signing of the National Aeronautics and Space Act that same year and a landmark statement issued by then-President Dwight D. Eisenhower.

On July 29, 1958, Eisenhower said: “The enactment of this legislation is a historic step, further equipping the United States for leadership in the space age. I wish to congratulate Congress on the promptness with which it has created the organization and provided the necessary authority for an effective national effort in the fields of aeronautics and space exploration.”.

(Keystone/Getty Images)

Nearly 70 years later, NASA remains a giant and a world leader in its field. Its scientists, technicians, astronauts, and a wide range of other talent continue to innovate and achieve. But before it was formed, the NACA laid the foundations.

What was the NACA?

Technically, the history of NASA did not begin in 1958. The previous chapter in the history of the organization began in 1915, when the NACA, the National Advisory Committee for Aeronautics, was created.

NACA

According to NASA, the leaders of this precursor organization were selected by the president and, in turn, directed different aspects of the work that NACA carried out in the Langley Aeronautical Laboratory, the Ames Research Center, and the Lewis Research Center.

This advisory council ultimately directed the research done in different areas that would eventually come under the purview of NASA in the future.

When NASA was created over 40 years later, it marked the end of NACA, but the former had a fantastic body of knowledge and the aforementioned research centers to build on by absorbing the organization.