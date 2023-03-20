What will I do with the migliori actions from the beginning of 2023? – proiezionidiborsa.it

With the company quoted in Piazza Affari with capitalization of more than 500 million euros, which have increased the performance of the same state as the Iveco Group with a rialzo of around 60%. In a difficult situation like the one that we are going through and markets soprattutto in Europe, what will I do with the migliori azioni of the Ftse Mib from the beginning of the year? Will I bring home the guadagno or rimanere tranquilli?

What will I do with the migliori azioni of the Ftse Mib from the beginning of the year? The indications of the graphic analysis

the title Iveco Group (MIL:IVG) has bought the seduta from March 17 at a price of €8.493, with a reduction of 4.33% compared to the previous seduta.

time frame daily

The tendency in corso is laterale ribassista. Gives about a month, infatti, the quotas if they are still moving to the river, ma senza troppa veemenza. Tuttavia, il ribasso di circa 15% dai massimi di metà febbraio sta portando il titolo a contatto con l’Very important support in area €8,203. Cosa accadrà in the future of this livello potrebbe conditionare l’andamento di breve di Iveco Group.

His tenuta, infatti, could favor a refund that if it could be transformed into a rialzista investment in the case of daily chiusure superior to €8,893.

In the contrary case, the discesa will be accelerated by €7,086.

Time frame weekly

Two years later I was started with Ben Sette in the seventh consecutive year, with a performance of more than 75%the raggiungimento della forte area of ​​resistance to €9,245 has provoked a battuta di arresto sfociata in one side phase between livelli €8,525 – €9,245. Only a decisive decision external to one of the questi due livelli potrebbe will favor a new direction phase.

Give notice that all gli indicators are impostati al rialzo.

The valuation of the title

Second the commands of the 9 analysts who owned the title Iveco Group, The average objective price is a sottovaluation of 15% circa.

