What will I do with the migliori azioni of the Ftse Mib from the beginning of the year?

March 20, 2023

With the company quoted in Piazza Affari with capitalization of more than 500 million euros, which have increased the performance of the same state as the Iveco Group with a rialzo of around 60%. In a difficult situation like the one that we are going through and markets soprattutto in Europe, what will I do with the migliori azioni of the Ftse Mib from the beginning of the year? Will I bring home the guadagno or rimanere tranquilli?

What will I do with the migliori azioni of the Ftse Mib from the beginning of the year? The indications of the graphic analysis

the title Iveco Group (MIL:IVG) has bought the seduta from March 17 at a price of €8.493, with a reduction of 4.33% compared to the previous seduta.

time frame daily

The tendency in corso is laterale ribassista. Gives about a month, infatti, the quotas if they are still moving to the river, ma senza troppa veemenza. Tuttavia, il ribasso di circa 15% dai massimi di metà febbraio sta portando il titolo a contatto con l’Very important support in area €8,203. Cosa accadrà in the future of this livello potrebbe conditionare l’andamento di breve di Iveco Group.

His tenuta, infatti, could favor a refund that if it could be transformed into a rialzista investment in the case of daily chiusure superior to €8,893.

In the contrary case, the discesa will be accelerated by €7,086.

Sul grafico giornaliero di IVECO Group all the indicators are impostati al ribasso

Time frame weekly

Two years later I was started with Ben Sette in the seventh consecutive year, with a performance of more than 75%the raggiungimento della forte area of ​​resistance to €9,245 has provoked a battuta di arresto sfociata in one side phase between livelli €8,525 – €9,245. Only a decisive decision external to one of the questi due livelli potrebbe will favor a new direction phase.

Give notice that all gli indicators are impostati al rialzo.

On the weekly chart of the IVECO Group all the indicators are set to the sea

The valuation of the title

Second the commands of the 9 analysts who owned the title Iveco Group, The average objective price is a sottovaluation of 15% circa.

