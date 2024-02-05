What would be the changes on migration and border security in the US?

These are the keys to this pact negotiated by the administration of the Democratic president Joe Biden with a bipartisan group of senators.

It will receive $20 billion if it is approved in the Senate and the House of Representatives, whose president, Republican Mike Johnson, considers it “dead.”

Crossing restriction

The bill establishes a “Border Emergency Authority,” which allows the president and the secretary of Homeland Security to temporarily prohibit people from seeking asylum, with limited exceptions, when the border with Mexico is collapsed.

If the number of illegal border crossings exceeds 5,000 per day on an average of five days, an expulsion authority would automatically take action, so that migrants are returned to Mexico without the opportunity to request asylum. If the number reaches 4,000, the country’s presidency would have the option of using expulsion authority.

Biden claims that it allows him to close the border when it is “collapsed,” but Greg Chen, director of the American Immigration Lawyers Association (AILA), denies this.

“The ports of entry will remain open” and will be accessible to people with US passports and visas and at least 1,400 asylum seekers per day, he said during a debate on Monday.

The measure is not without risks.

In the long term, it is likely to encourage “more crime and violence at the border instead of improving order and security because asylum seekers will continue to arrive and wait there,” he explains.

“It is also not clear that it will be an effective deterrent,” says Chen, because they will not stop wanting to come and many will do so without knowing if it is open or closed, in their opinion.

Streamline process

The agreement toughens the standard for so-called credible fear interviews, in which it is assessed whether there is a possibility that the person will be persecuted or tortured if they return to their country. Migrants will have to demonstrate that they have a “reasonable opportunity” to be granted.

Those with criminal records would be excluded.

In addition, asylum officials may grant the request when they evaluate the person if they consider that the case is clear.

And if the person wants to appeal they can do so before a board made up of asylum officials. The idea is to allocate significantly more resources to them so they do not have to resort to the federal judicial system.

The bill reduces the application process from the current 5 to 7 years to six months. A realistic goal? “It won’t happen overnight. It will take a long time to implement this,” Chen predicts.

Asylum seekers will be authorized to work as soon as they pass the protection assessment, in order to reduce pressure on the cities that host them.

Currently they have to wait 180 days from the moment they submit their asylum application.

Family unit

For the first time in more than three decades, it increases the limit on the number of immigrant visas available annually by adding 250,000 visas over 5 years (50,000/year).

Of them, 160,000 will be family members to prioritize reunification and the others, employment.

To support family unity, the bill allows some foreigners to travel to the United States on a temporary visitor visa to join relatives.

It also authorizes approximately 25,000 nonimmigrant visa holders (fiancé or spouse and children of U.S. citizens) to work per year, and about 100,000 for partners and children with visas of some skilled workers.

It also expedites the process for the permanent status of the approximately 76,000 Afghans who entered the country under Operation Welcome Allies and their families.

What is missing?

“This is the wrong approach. But it is a start and it is important,” Andrea R. Flores, vice president of immigration policies and campaigns at the NGO FWD.us, said in the debate.

Jeremy Robbins, executive director of the American Immigration Council, calls for “investing in the root causes” of migration, allocating more taxpayer money to cities that host migrants and granting more work permits because the additional ones “do not “are sufficient” to cover the needs of the economy.

For Chen, it is also essential to protect the dreamers, as young people who came to the United States as children are known. This is where “these conversations need to continue,” she said.

Meanwhile, the former president Donald Trump This Monday, he urged Republicans in Congress to oppose the agreement that provides for a $60 billion package for Ukraine and a supposed “reform” that only reverses some of the irresponsible measures that have turned the system American immigration in enormous chaos.

“Only a radical Democrat would vote for this horrible border bill that only gives closure authority after 5,000 daily interceptions, when we have every right to CLOSE THE BORDER NOW, which must be done,” he said on his Truth Social network.

Republicans reject proposal

“We need an independent bill on borders and immigration,” Trump says in his message, in which he asks that it not be linked, as blackmail, “to foreign aid in any way.” “Democrats broke immigration and the border. And they will have to fix it,” he added.

Trump accuses Biden of being totally irresponsible for opening the border wide to migrants.

Source: With information from AFP