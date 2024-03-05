What you need to know about why Florida is not participating in Super Tuesday

MIAMI.- In the vast mosaic of American politics, where each state writes its own chapter in the history of presidential elections, Florida He stands out as a protagonist who has evolved over time within the framework of the electoral process with a view to the White House.

The day of Super Tuesday on March 5, a critical moment in the primary calendar that marks the destiny of some of the candidates to direct the destiny of the United States for four years, is presented without the participation of Florida, revealing a history of strategies, decisions and consequences that have shaped their current role in the electoral context.

Why is Floirda not participating in Super Tuesday?

The story begins at a time when Florida, along with other southern states of the nation, decided to join forces to hold their primaries simultaneously, seeking to increase their political weight on the national stage.

This coalition, formed in the 1970s and 1980s, placed Florida at the heart of Super Tuesday, allowing it to decisively influence the selection of presidential candidates.

However, the course of events took a turn at the turn of the millennium (2000). As other states began moving up their primaries to capture a larger share of national notoriety, Florida found itself at what political history shows as a ‘crossroads’ of sorts.

In an attempt to claim its influence and stand out in the electoral process, the Sunshine State moved its primary date to January during the 2008 and 2012 election cycles. This step, far from strengthening its position, resulted in a penalty from the Democratic and Republican National Committees.

Both political bodies saw this change as a “transgression” to the “harmony” of the primary calendar, and punished Florida by stripping it of its delegate votes.

Facing the consequences of its actions, Florida adopted a change of stance, rescheduling its primary date to mid-March, placing it after Super Tuesday.

This decision, although it reduced his visibility in the initial primary cycle, did not diminish his strategic importance in the long road to the presidential nomination.

In this modified scenario, as sixteen states and one territory dive into Super Tuesday, Florida watches from a distance, preparing for its March 19 primary.

Importance of Florida in the primaries

On the intricate path to the Republican presidential nomination, the figure of Donald Trump emerges once again at the center of a political whirlwind that captures the attention of the nation.

Despite the efforts and victories accumulated in previous primaries and caucuses, winning all the delegates that Trump needs to secure his party’s nomination may not yet occur on Super Tuesday.

Some experts consider that early success does not guarantee absolute victory and look to later dates. In that sense, March 12 is seen as a date of potential change, with states like Georgia and Washington ready to hold their primaries.

However, it is March 19 that could emerge as the decisive day, a moment when Florida, along with Arizona, Illinois, Kentucky and Ohio, becomes a stage where Trump’s hopes could finally materialize. This day represents not only an opportunity to accumulate the missing delegates, but also to solidify his lead against his rivals inside and outside the Republican Party.

A victory for Trump in the Sunshine State, which for many specialists is very possible, would send a relevant message at the national level about his ability to mobilize and unify the Republican base, thereby sealing his presidential nomination.