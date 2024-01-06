what you should know about a decisive year

WASHINGTON .- Tens of millions of Americans will go to the polls in November to choose the next occupant of the White House. Below are the basic notions to understand these elections.

On November 5, 2024, presidential and legislative elections will be held in the United States, which traditionally take place on the Tuesday following the first Monday of that month.

The 2020 elections, between Joe Biden and Donald Trump, recorded a record participation of more than 157 million voters.

270, the magic number

In the United States, voting is done by indirect universal suffrage in one round through a peculiar system.

Citizens designate 538 major electors, who will then vote for one candidate or another.

To win the election, a candidate must obtain an absolute majority of the major voters, that is, the magic number of 270.

Each state has the same number of major electors as it has congressmen in the House of Representatives and the Senate.

California, the most populous state in the country, has the most (54), while Delaware, Wyoming and the capital, Washington, only have 3.

In all but two states, the candidate who obtains the majority of votes takes all the major electors that correspond to that territory.

The exceptions are Nebraska and Maine, where large electors are allocated by proportional representation.

The key states

Some states are historically Democratic and others historically Republican.

This explains why the candidates focus on approximately a dozen states that usually vary from one side to the other, influencing the electoral result, the famous swing states.

The most important are those with the largest number of large voters, such as Pennsylvania (19), Ohio (17) and Georgia (16). Wisconsin, Arizona and Nevada are also attracting interest.

The hinge states may vary depending on the elections.

Who are the Republican presidential candidates in the US?

In addition to former president and great favorite Donald Trump, six candidates, including governors, businessmen and even a pastor, are seeking the Republican Party nomination for the US presidential elections in November 2024.

All of them will face each other on January 15 in Iowa, at the opening of the primaries, with the hope of being chosen to try to defeat Democrat Joe Biden, who is running for re-election, at the polls.

Donald Trump

Despite his criminal charges and the threat of being removed from the race in several states, the former president (2017-2021) far surpasses the rest of the Republican candidates in the polls.

The 77-year-old real estate magnate, who won the 2016 elections, is fully involved in his new electoral campaign and describes the investigations and processes opened against him as a “witch hunt.”

Nikki Haley

Former governor of the state of South Carolina and former United States ambassador to the UN, she is the only woman present in the Republican primaries. At 51 years old, she is the new standard bearer of the American right and she is fighting with Ron DeSantis for second place in the polls.

She was criticized for refusing to mention slavery as a cause of the Civil War.

Ron DeSantis

The governor of the state of Florida, Ron DeSantis, 45, for a time embodied the next generation of the Republican Party, but the popular rating of this former US Navy officer has plummeted in the polls since he entered the race at the end of May.

He stands out for his radical ideas on immigration and educational issues about race and gender and they accuse him of lacking charisma.

Vivek Ramaswamy

He made his fortune in biotechnology and describes environmental activists as a “religious sect.” At 38 years old, this complete political novice hopes that his provocative and incisive speech will propel him to Washington.

He likes to see himself as a “Trump 2.0” and is in fourth place in the polls for the Republican primaries.

Chris Christie and the others

Former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie, 61, who was once a supporter of Donald Trump, is the candidate most critical of the former president. Chris Christie, known for his combative style, also does not mince words with his other rivals. He reproaches them in particular for his reluctance to condemn the former president’s actions.

Your chances of being elected are limited. Neither do former Governor Asa Hutchinson and Texan pastor and businessman Ryan Blinkley.

Source: AFP