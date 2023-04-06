WhatsApp for Android is about to change

O The WABetaInfo website is advancing with the news that WhatsApp is planning to release a redesign for the Android version of its app, which could make it more similar to the one present on the iPhone.

According to information available, WhatsApp could debut a new design in the Android version that introduced a navigation bar at the bottom of the screen. Remember that, currently, the WhatsApp for Android navigation bar is located at the top of the screen.

The goal should be to create some consistency between the two versions of WhatsApp, thus bringing the experience between Android and iOS users closer together. Unfortunately, it is not yet known when these changes will take place.

