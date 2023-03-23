WhatsApp now has official chat to communicate with users

The official WhatsApp account has started contacting users on the iPhone and Android apps, reports the WABetaInfo website. The messenger’s profile discloses recent news and gives tips on using the app from a chat.

Chatting with WhatsApp does not allow sending messages: it is a one-way communication channel in which only the platform account can make contact.

WhatsApp do WhatsApp

As the screenshots released by the WABetaInfo website show, the messenger explains what the chat is for as soon as the first message is received. From the channel, users can check out recent app news and see tips on how to better explore WhatsApp.

The addition is extremely similar to what exists in Telegram: the neighbor messenger uses an official channel to spread news and recent updates of the application.

If you want to continue receiving WhatsApp messages but don’t want to be notified when they arrive, you can also mute the contact. So, whenever a message is received, the chat will appear at the top of the conversations list, but the cell phone will not make any sound or vibration. You can also block the contact if you don’t want to participate in the chat.

As it is impossible to contact the official WhatsApp profile, only users who receive the first message will be able to check the channel’s announcements. Apparently, the messenger chooses recipients at random, but the news should reach everyone at some point.

Source: WABetaInfo