WhatsApp will boost sales with advertising in the states

WhatsApp is the messaging app with the most users, with two billion accounts in the world.

Meta’s platform already delivers one hundred billion messages a day.

There are only 25 countries in the world where WhatsApp is not the most used messaging app.

Social networks continue to update and reach their millions of users with new tools. Recently, it was announced that the WhatsApp instant messaging platform will include in its business version a tool to boost sales with advertising in the states.

Instant messaging platforms have become a good option for people around the world to communicate, which is why it has gained fame all over the world, thanks to its functions and practicality in connecting people. Instant messages are the most popular form of communication for individuals and even for businesses.

Currently, there is a large ecosystem of platforms that provide these communication features, such as WhatsApp, Line, Telegram, Messenger, among others. In this sense, the figures for the three most popular messaging apps are WhatsApp, WeChat and Facebook Messenger, which have more than four billion users added.

What’s new in WhatsApp in its business version

Taking into account that it is one of the most used platforms in the world, Meta’s social networkwill launch a feature called “Boost Status”, which is similar in concept to Instagram Stories containing an ad banner.

With this function, users will be able to enable a payment in exchange for increasing the exposure of the publication beyond the 24 hours that the status lasts after being disseminated.

Likewise, the technology company mentions that the impulse of the states in WhatsApp can also be replicated on Facebook and Instagram or other social networks to reach people who may not use any of the three platforms.

The company created this option to be used easily, so the function of publishing statuses in the business version of the application has a procedure similar to that used to broadcast content with a regular user account.

As a first step, the user must enter WhatsApp and click on the States tab. Next, press the camera-shaped creation button located at the bottom right of the screen. For voice states, the microphone-shaped option must be accessed, although it has not been confirmed that this content is compatible with Facebook or Instagram.

After performing these steps, once the status is generated, you must click on send in the lower right part. After sharing it, in the views section, which indicates how many contacts the content has been exposed to, you will see a button with the option “Boost status” and the description that indicates “reach new customers with advertising on Facebook and Instagram”.

The option has a “Continue on Facebook” button at the bottom, which will allow the business to customize the type of advertising they want to get on the social network, as well as Instagram and choose the target audience for their ad.

Meta reported that the new function can be used by anyone who has the version of WhatsApp for business in the following weeks.

But to date there is no official launch of arrival in Latin America.

WhatsApp is not the only platform that is innovating with its functions, yesterday it was reported that Instagram would be working on a new way of publishing their stories, with the aim that users view them all.

In short, digital platforms are the media most used by people, which is why companies are increasingly present in these spaces, capitalizing on the expertise they can provide their customers with content.

