WhatsApp has more than two billion users globally, making it the leading instant messaging app on the market.

In Mexico, both Facebook and WhatsApp, Messenger and Instagram with the four most used social networks.

Currently, the number of people who have at least one social network already exceeds four and a half billion.

Once again, WhatsApp has decided to update its platform by focusing on voice notes, one of its most used content by users, which, as of today, already have more than two and a half billion records.

Social networks, today, are more than important for the billions of users who use platforms such as Facebook, Twitter, TikTok, Instagram, WhatsApp, among others, on a daily basis.

It should be noted that, of those four and a half billion, more than two billion are registered in WhatsApp, Meta’s social network that has become the leading platform in the market, in terms of instant messaging, well above its competitor Telegram.

In this sense, we are already talking about a context in which WhatsApp and, in general, the social networks owned by Meta are very popular. In fact, in Mexico, both Facebook, WhatsApp, Messenger and Instagram with the four most used social networks by Mexicans, according to what DataReportal mentions.

Thus, taking all this data into account, we can ensure that communication between users has been radically transformed, now having an interaction tool that even allows them to be closer to the brands they consume on a daily basis.

WhatsApp works on a new update for voice notes

Of course, in such a competitive market it is necessary to constantly update, a trend that all platforms have joined in order to reach new users.

Now it is WhatsApp that announces that it is working on a new update with which it focuses on voice notes, this being one of its most popular and used content.

According to what is reported from WABetaInfo, WhatsApp will allow its users to create temporary voice notes, which will be “destroyed” when the recipient listens to it, just like photo content shared via through Telegram and also on WhatsApp. Also, the audio cannot be saved or forwarded to other users.

At the moment, this new update is in process, although it is expected to be released as soon as possible.

