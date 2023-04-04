WhatsApp: you will be able to protect your secret conversations with your fingerprint

Meta is preparing a new feature for WhatsApp to allow you to protect certain conversations from prying eyes. These can be locked with your fingerprint according to certain clues found in a beta version of the application.

New functions arrive on the application with the green logo. WhatsApp will soon offer temporary audio messages that fade after reading. In addition, a new option will allow you to block all calls from unknown numbers. The famous messaging service also wants to improve the privacy and security of its users. With this in mind, WhatsApp is currently developing an integrated biometric lock for conversations.

WABetaInfo found hints of this in the latest beta version of WhatsApp (2.23.8.2). Concretely, users will be able to lock the discussions of their choice with a password or a fingerprint. In the leaked screenshots, the option “Lock this chat with fingerprint” appears next to a toggle.

WhatsApp will allow you to lock your sensitive conversations with your fingerprint

The images suggest that chat locking can be done from the chat settings. It also looks like all locked chats will be moved to some sort of vault, away from your unprotected chats. Everything will be a priori centralized in the same section so that you will not need to authenticate yourself each time.

Also according to our colleagues, WhatsApp could delete the conversation if users try to force the opening. Many unknowns still remain. How will notifications of protected conversations appear? How many can we create? What about the media that will pass through it? So many questions that should be clarified in the coming months when the functionality will be formalized by Meta.

Anyway, this new option will allow WhatsApp to offer a welcome additional layer of security to users concerned about keeping certain sensitive conversations safe. Still in the news department, did you know that it was now possible to send up to 100 photos and videos at a time on WhatsApp?