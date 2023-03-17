Wheel loader stolen in Ansbach – drunk thief puts vehicle in the sand

The police headquarters in Middle Franconia reported an unsuccessful theft of a wheel loader. According to the report, employees of a construction company found on Friday morning, March 17, that a wheel loader worth over 100,000 euros had been stolen from a construction site on Schalkhäuser Strasse.

The police were notified immediately. In addition to several patrol crews from the Ansbach police, a police helicopter was also used in the search measures. And success was not long in coming.

Drunk and dumped the wheel loader in the sand

Around 10.30 a.m., the police were able to locate the vehicle using a GPS signal near Meinhardswinden. From the helicopter, the officers were able to determine that there was a person in the driver’s cab. Apparently the vehicle got stuck.





After the emergency services arrived on site, the officials arrested a 21-year-old man when he tried in vain to excavate the stuck wheel loader with the shovel attached there.

The 21-year-old suspect was visibly intoxicated when arrested. A voluntarily carried out test on the alcohol dispenser showed a breath alcohol concentration of a good 1.7 parts per thousand.

More alcohol-related trips in Franconia

The tour with the wheel loader under the influence of alcohol is by far not the only alcohol-related trip that has to be reported. As reported by inFranken.de, a cyclist made a rather risky trip. Stoned and drunk, she built an accident. And the measured alcohol level was well over two per thousand.

But even this value is surpassed by another dubious record. In Ludwigsstadt, a completely drunk driver crashed into a bridge railing. Its blood alcohol level in the test doesn’t give the cyclist a chance either.

And a young man with a blood alcohol content of almost two was rushing through the town of Lichtenfels. According to the police, two schoolgirls were able to get to safety with a courageous jump.