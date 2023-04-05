When Alberto Moravia and Elsa Morante met TS Eliot in London

Alberto Moravia is one of those writers who are constantly reminded of you. He has written so much, in the most diverse genres (articles, novels, short stories, travelogues etc.) that one cannot count the number of unpublished volumes, scattered texts, reissues and retranslations. Not to mention the retrospectives of films, adapted from his novels, such as the one that starts at the Christine cinema in Paris on April 5 (the retrospective will also allow you to see some of the writer’s favorite films). A jack-of-all-trades of genius, a ruthless observer of politics and mores, Moravia fascinated by the couple he formed with the great novelist of his time, Elsa Morante (the latter quickly taking the tangent when Alberto continued, for almost forty years old, to write to him). Confrontation more than love, for René de Ceccatty, prefacer, translator and above all a great specialist in Moravia: Elsa’s terrible jealousy, her dark temperament, added to their different origins (she came from a more popular background and, when Alberto met her, “literally starving”), form the subtext of a relationship whose volcanic antecedents we follow, after the fact, in the letters he sends her.

In “The Immortal”, it is another Moravia who offers himself to be read: brilliant, curious, quick, he describes there, in texts which he published in Italian newspapers, stories tinged with irony, such as the one of this party where he approached a woman, believing that she had known Joyce well, when the latter, who had never met the Irish writer, said that she had, on the other hand, been close to Modigliani. In the excerpt that we are about to read, which appeared in the “Corriere della Sera” of September 27, 1981, Moravia recounts the visit he made, in the company of Elsa Morante, to his favorite British poet: the austere TS Eliot …

Didier Jacob

The Conformist, the Roman, the Disobedience, the Ciociara, by Alberto Moravia, Books, 1152 p., 32 euros. From the same author with the same publisher, the immortaltranslated from Italian and presented by René de Ceccatty, 340 p., 22.90 euros. When you come I’ll be almost happyedited and prefaced by Alessandra Grandelis, 245 p., 20 euros (in bookshops on April 6).

“In 1946, an English cultural organization invited Eugenio Montale, Elsa Morante and me for a brief stay in England. The war had just ended; we found significant traces of its restrictions and constraints.

I remember a Chaplinesque lunch in a London restaurant. As in “The Gold Rush”, we were served an imaginary meal: two imperturbable waiters in livery, advancing solemnly among the velvets, the columns, the gilding and the mirrors, presented to us on a large platter a “carcass ” of duck à l’orange consisting of only one transparent slice.

After this symbolic food, we rushed to a Greek restaurant where we were served abundant dishes, the main one of which contained, however, a certain powder of egg which, at that time, had the reputation, in London, to cause, if tasted, temporary blindness.

Nevertheless, the stay was very pleasant. Montale was very gay; his cheerfulness made him unusually fond of the very English mania forunderstatement, or “minimization”, which, moreover, seemed to him an original and natural tendency. Another sign of cheerfulness, his frequent attempts at vocalizations with his baritone voice, as, in now distant years, I had heard him do at the Caffè delle Giubbe Rosse in Florence.

“Eliot looked a lot like an Anglican bishop”

Montale was the living Italian poet whom I loved and admired the most. Beside him, in my admiration, stood a foreign contemporary poet: Thomas Stearns Eliot. This parallel admiration found its reason for being in a certain resemblance that I could not help noticing in the original content of the two poets. Both had anticipated the existentialist worldview which now, in this post-war era, was triumphing. Both had expressed the same sense of desolation at the collapse of values ​​caused by the massacres of the First World War. Finally, it seemed to me that both had described the end of Western society. Naturally, the historical background of the two poets was different: behind Montale, there was the Stoic indifference of the Mediterranean; behind Eliot, the religious pathos of the North.

The society in which Eliot had found himself living was that, cosmopolitan and powerful, of imperial England; nothing cosmopolitan, powerful and imperial could, on the other hand, be perceived in the Italian bourgeoisie to which Montale, in a way, had always boasted of belonging.

For all these reasons, I was very happy when I learned that, among the attractions of our English program, there was a visit to Eliot. Here, then, are the two Dioscuri of modern European poetry brought together before my eyes. Here are the two poets I loved the most, next to each other, like in a family photo.

Eliot let us know that he would receive us one afternoon, at the Faber & Faber editions, of which he was one of the directors. We found him in a small, typical publisher’s office, with stacks, mountains of untrimmed books behind his desk, also cluttered with books and papers. Eliot looked a lot like an Anglican bishop, as much for his clerical manner as for his repressed and austere physical appearance. I could only say of him, at least on this occasion, what he said of himself in a witty self-portrait which begins thus: “How unpleasant it is to meet Mr. Eliot.” Yes, the meeting with Eliot, that afternoon, was not very pleasant. Elsa Morante and I remained silent; Montale was limited to what the English call small talk, namely “little chat”, while accompanying it, of course, with its curious and habitual undertone, and so to speak coded; as for Eliot, to quote one of his famous poems, “He served tea to his friends”. By the way, did the two poets talk about poetry? Absolutely not ! For what they said to each other, they could just as well have been two “senior executives” as they say, on a courtesy visit: Eliot could have been a bank manager, Montale an engineer or a doctor.

The fact remained, which for me is of the greatest importance, that my two favorite poets had met. This fact suggested a number of thoughts to me, as their exchange went on its sleepy, nondescript course.

The first was that Eliot and Montale were likewise consolidating an idea that had been in my head for a long time. It had its origins in the stunned and suspicious disappointment that I could not help but feel whenever I met characters, who, for one reason or another, were almost always literary (besides I only associated with people of letters), I sincerely admired. This feeling of disappointment could be condensed in this well-known and banal exclamation: “But they look like people like the others!” There was, in this exclamation, the ingenuity of the admirer; but also, perhaps, something more which, in the particular cases of Eliot and Montale, was the fruit of real observation. Which could be translated thus: “Can it be that a poet does not show in any way that he is a poet?”

I looked at Eliot, with his sly ecclesiastic face, Montale, with his thick, wavy hair that started in the middle of his forehead, with his eyes of a tender blue and a little crazy, with his aquiline nose on his thick mouth; and an idea, so to speak, “bifrontal” imposed itself on my mind.

Eliot’s aura was “to have none”

The idea was as follows: what distinguishes the poet from other mortals is the demon of poetry who, in creative moments, stands close to him. In other words, the authors of the poems are two: the poet and his demon. This is why, in normal life, the poet who circulates all alone, without his demon, can appear to a not very penetrating eye like a man similar to the others. I wrote “a weak eye” on purpose ; because whoever knows how to go beyond the appearance, cannot help discovering something abnormal in poets, which is precisely a kind of aura, somewhat similar to that which one notes in priests in civilian clothes, and whose long affinity with the demon of poetry cannot but surround them. But the disturbing originality of Montale and Eliot was that this aura did not appear at all. And yet their poetry was there to bear witness to the daily dealings with the demon. I wrote that my idea was “bifrontal”: let’s now come to its second facet. What kind of aura added to the aspect of the poets their relationship with the demon of poetry? I thought it was an aura in keeping with the content of their poetry and therefore, in a certain way, indirect, a historical aura, that is to say linked to the time in which the poet happened to live. For example, D’Annunzio’s demon enveloped the poet in a sensual and rhetorical aura, in keeping with his time, of palaver and eroticism. The demon, on the other hand, gave Hemingway the sporting and competitive aura specific to America in the 1920s. And Eliot and Montale?

READ ALSO > Alberto Moravia, the non-conformist

Strange to say, their respective demons had chosen for both of them, perhaps for Montale more than for Eliot, the aura, so to speak, of having none. In other words, to really appear like ordinary men, devoid of any aura. But on closer inspection, that too was an aura; that of the poet who wants to look like anything, of the poet who refuses the “poetic” aura that his good demon would be ready to confer on him provided he wants it.

But this aura consisting in not wanting it, what relationship with their time, which had known great events like two world wars and great figures in quantity in any case, like Hitler, Stalin, Mao, Churchill, Roosevelt? I realized here that the relationship with their time was closer and more subtle than the two poets themselves could have thought.

The demon who was at their side at the moments of creation had wanted, despite their poetry so reserved, so linked to a kind of strictly individual sensitivity, that they show themselves in the light of day, almost in an act of humility. a bit mischievous, perfectly mimetic in mass society, unwittingly responsible for the devastation of the world they loved.

Yes, Eliot and Montale could not fail to see in the existence of the masses a mortal danger: hence, by self-defense, their mimicry, which was ultimately a way of having a relationship with the masses themselves, even if in opposition to that of the “massive” personalities of the time.

We drank tea, said goodbye to Eliot and went to take the subway, since we weren’t rich and taxis were expensive. So we descended into hell, as it is for all true poets. Alas, modern hell is an underground railway, in this hell we read the newspaper, we chew chewing gum and stare, dazed, at the advertising posters which parade on the walls of the tunnel, between two stations. »

© Editions Books 2023

The headings are editorial.