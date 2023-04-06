When are the debates of the Edomex 2023 elections?

Now that we know that there are only two candidates, it’s time to talk about When will the debates for the Edomex 2023 elections take place?

How many debates will there be? When will they be done? Where? What channels can we see them on? What topics will be discussed? Here we tell you what you should know about it.

Photo: Darkroom

When will the Edomex 2023 election debates be?

The campaigns for the elections in the State of Mexico have officially started and this time we only have two candidates: Delfina Gómez and Alejandra del Moral.

When will the Edomex 2023 election debates take place? Recently the Electoral Institute of the State of Mexico (IEEM) announced the dates on which the electoral debates will take place.

On one side is Alejandra del Moral with the PAN, PRI, PRD and Nueva Alianza del Estado de México coalition, and on the other side we have Delfina Gómez from the Morena, Labor Party and Green Party coalition.

Photo: IEEM

In total there will be 2 debates before the Edomex 2023 elections that will take place next April 20 and May 18, both at 8:00 p.m. from the General Council Room of the Electoral Institute of the State of Mexico.

What is known is that the debates will have a duration of 60 minutes and we can see them through the Mexican Radio and Television System.

What topics are they going to play? On Monday before the debate, the available topics will be drawn to choose 4 on which the candidates will have to focus. The complete list is:

Photo: IEMM

You can submit a question for discussion

The IEEM made available to Mexicans a form with which you can send a question about any of the following topics: security and justice, economy and employment, fight against corruption, gender violence, politics and government.

You just have to enter is linkput your email and write the 5 questions you have.

Photo: IEEM

It may interest you