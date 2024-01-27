When are they deposited and what are their amounts?

MIAMI.- February is just around the corner and with it comes a new monthly payment for Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) recipients.

Checks from the nation’s largest federal nutrition assistance program will soon be sent to enrollees, in amounts ranging from $291 to $1,751.

He SNAP is a food quota program, which provides benefits to low-income individuals and families. They are sent via an electronic benefits transfer card.

The United States offers various financial aid to people in need. Among them are SNAP coupons, through which the federal government provides monthly food coupons to redeem at some supermarkets.

What is the amount of SNAP coupons in February?

The amount of SNAP coupons will depend on the situation of each family and the number of members in it. For this year, payments increased by 3% due to the Cost of Living Adjustment (COLA).

Last year, the maximum amount that a person received was $281, but with the increase in the COLA, carried out by the Department of Agriculture (USDA) to avoid purchasing losses due to high inflation, payments rose to $291.

The table of amounts in effect until September 2024, published by the USDA, is as follows:

1 member: $291.

2 members: $535.

3 members: $766.

4 members: $973.

5 members: $1,155.

6 members: $1,386.

7 members: $1,532.

8 members: $1,751.

Additional member: +219 dollars.

However, depending on the area where the beneficiaries reside, they may receive more money. It would be between 374 dollars for one person in an urban area and up to 3,487 for eight members in a rural area.

When are SNAP coupons deposited in Florida?

The Federal Government has already confirmed the payments of SNAP coupons for February and the payment dates were announced. However, the nutritional benefit It is not deposited on the same day in all statessince each entity is responsible for sending SNAP benefits and administering them.

While in some states SNAP coupons are allocated for several days or weeks, and in others they are allocated for a single day. In the case of the second month of 2024, the assignment date will be February 1 in Vermont, The Virgin Islands, Rhode Island, North Dakota and Alaska.

In Floridafood stamps for people in need They will be deposited from February 1 to 28.

The payment dates for other states will be as follows:

Alabama: February 4-23.

Arizona: February 1-13.

Arkansas: February 4-13.

California: February 1-10.

North Carolina: February 3-21.

South Carolina: February 1-10.

Colorado: February 1-10.

Connecticut: February 1-3.

South Dakota: February 10.

Delaware: February 2-23.

District of Columbia: February 1-10.

Georgia: February 5 to 23.

Hawaii: February 3-5.

Idaho: February 1-10.

Illinois: February 1-10.

Indiana: February 5-23.

Iowa: February 1-10.

Kansas: February 1-10.

Kentucky: February 1-19.

Louisiana: February 1-23.

Maine: February 10-14.

Maryland: February 4-23.

Massachusetts: February 1-14.

Michigan: February 3-21.

Minnesota: February 4-13.

Mississippi: February 4-21.

Missouri: February 1-22.

Montana: February 2-6.

Nebraska: Feb. 1 to 5.

Nevada: February 1 to 10.

New Jersey: February 1-5.

New York: February 1 to 9.

New Hampshire: February 5.

New Mexico: February 1-20.

Ohio: February 2-20.

Oklahoma: February 1-10.

Oregon: February 1-9.

Pennsylvania: February 3-14.

Tennessee: February 1-20.

Texas: February 1 to 28.

Utah: February 5, 11 and 15.

Virginia: February 1-7.

West Virginia: February 1-9.

Washington: February 1-20.

Wisconsin: February 1-15.

Wyoming: February 1-4.

Source: With information from us.as.com / us.marca.com