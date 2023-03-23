When does Colo Colo start its participation in the Copa Libertadores?

Colo Colo will have international participation this 2023. El Cacique will play the Copa Libertadores this 2023, where he is days away from meeting his rivals in the group stage.

Colo Colo will play an international friendly this weekend against Colón de Santa Fe at the Monumental stadium for the farewell to Esteban Paredes. Los Albos will seek to improve the image they have shown in the National Championship and amend the course to climb the standings and gain confidence for the Copa Libertadores.

Along with the meeting that Gustavo Quinteros’ team will hold this Saturday, March 25, Popular will also look askance the duel against Huachiapto, which will take place on Saturday, April 1 starting at noon. The match against those from Talcahuano was the pending match for date 4 of the 2023 National Tournament and was suspended due to the forest fires that occurred in the south of the country.

The international participation of Colo Colo in Copa Libertadores

Although the Cacique does not yet know the rivals that will make up his group, according to the calendar published by Conmebol Libertadores, The first date of the international event at the most important club level in the region will begin the first week of April.

Bolilleros Copa Libertadores 2023

El Popular will be part of hype 2where they are also Libertad (Paraguay), Atlético Nacional (Colombia), Internacional (Brazil), Barcelona (Ecuador), Racing (Argentina), Corinthians (Brazil), Fluminense (Brazil).

Bowl 1: Flamengo (Brazil), River Plate (Argentina), Palmeiras (Brazil), Boca Junior (Argentina), Nacional (Uruguay) Paranaense (Brazil), Independiente del Valle (Ecuador), Olimpia (Paraguay)

Bolillero 3: Bolivar (Bolivia), The Strongest (Bolivia), Melgar (Peru), Alianza Lima (Peru), Argentinos Juniors (Argentina), Metropolitanos (Venezuela), Aucas (Ecuador), Monagas (Venezuela)

Bolillero 4: Liverpool (Uruguay), Deportivo Pereira (Colombia), Ñublense (Chile), Patronato (Argentina), Atlético Mineiro (Brazil), Independiente Medellin (Colombia), Sporting Cristal (Peru), Cerro Porteño (Paraguay).

Let’s remember, that Conmebol will hold the draw next Monday, March 27where the teams and countries that Colo Colo will visit in this new international adventure will be determined.