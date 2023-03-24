When does Juan Escobar’s contract with Cruz Azul expire?

Although the Liga MX Clausura 2023 tournament has not yet ended, Cruz Azul’s board of directors and coaching staff are already thinking about the next semester. Poor planning has made it difficult for the Celeste Machine to perform correctly this season, so from now on they are working to tie up loose ends and have a better start in Apertura 2023.
This consists of defining, from now on, which positions have to be strengthened, who are the ideal candidates, who will leave the team, and also keeping in mind which contracts are about to end and which ones are going to be renewed. With the arrival of Ricardo Ferretti to the La Noria team, it is understood that there will be several movements for the next tournament.
In this context, there are some elements that, due to their performance and experience, will be fundamental pieces on which to base the ‘Tuca’ project. In this situation is Juan Escobar, a footballer who has become essential for Cruz Azul since his arrival. The Paraguayan signed with the cement institution in July 2019.
Since then, he has played 140 games with the Machine and was part of the squad that won the long-awaited ninth Liga MX title. The Paraguayan soccer player, with a market value of five million euros, renewed his contract with Cruz Azul in February 2022 and will be associated with this institution until June 2025.
This season, Escobar has played 990 minutes in 11 Liga MX games. Without a doubt, despite some rumors that pointed to his departure, the Guaraní winger is an important element for Ferretti and everything indicates that he will continue to be a key man in the coming tournaments.