When does ‘The Last of Us’ return? Lead actress has an ‘idea’

A actress responsible for playing Ellie in the television adaptation of ‘The Last of Us’ on HBO, Bella Ramsey, revealed in a recent interview that the second season will still take a while to reach viewers.

“It will take a while. I think we’ll probably start recording later this year, early next year. So (season 2 premiere) will probably be late 2024, early 2025.”said Ramsey according to the The Independent.

The information shared by the actress matches the one that had been advanced by Pedro Pascal (who plays Joel), indicating that the recordings could start later this year.

