When Evil Stalks, a film that mixes terror and suspense

MIAMI.- Before and after independent cut movies like Get Outby Jordan Peele – which won an Oscar for Best Original Screenplay in 2018 – the film genre of terror It has had an interesting evolution in the eyes of critics and, obviously, of the viewer who consumes it.

Within this universe of films created to make the viewer cling to the seat, there are interesting proposals that emerge in Latin America. In Venezuela, for example, The house of the end of times (2013), by Alejandro Hidalgo, leads the way in scaring and entertaining. Its box office figures and its recent re-release in 2023 speak for themselves. And precisely to the theaters of that country, on February 8, another Latin American film arrives that constitutes a good example of that cinema that scares. Is called When evil lurks and is directed by Argentine Demin Rugna, with a filmography dedicated exclusively to the genre.

“If the premiere of a horror film is preceded by its award for Best Film at the 2023 Stiges Festival, the guarantee of scares is more than guaranteed. This is because it is the Fantastic Film Festival, held in Catalonia, with a prestigious internationally recognized worldwide. And that is precisely where it triumphed When evil lurks. What can its success lie in? That it is not a gratuitous horror story. There is, within this universe that seems incoherent, a script written by Rugna himself that, in the eyes of the viewer who looks at it, seems convincing. Maybe that’s why it generates so much fear. And that is achieved when you have a simple story in your hands with a narrative rhythm that keeps the viewer in expectation through suspense, scares them with terror and scares them with the most basic resource of the gore subgenre: blood,” he highlights. the Mundo D’ Pelcula studio in a statement.

And none of the above works without good actors. This time, Ezequiel Rodríguez and Demin Salomín play Pedro and Jimi, respectively. Two brothers who find an intoxicated man in a remote town (this is what they call living beings – humans or animals – infected by the devil). They both try to resolve the chaos and their plans completely backfire. In their escape from the town they make a stop at the house of Mirtha (Silvina Sabater), an old woman who apparently knows how to stop the tragedy. The anguish of both characters requires a high level of credibility from both actors, since they are the ones who carry the story.

On the Instagram account @pelidelasemana the Mexican film critic Jess Iglesias comments that When evil lurks It contains some of the most shocking scenes in horror cinema; opinion that agrees with what critics say in Hollywood: 75 points out of 100 on Metacritic.com, seven points out of 10 on Imdb.com and 97% positive reviews on RottenTomatoes.com. Of these reviews, one that moves from fiction to reality is that of New York Times when he points out that this is a dark and timely parable about what happens when trust between community members, within families, between a Government and its people disintegrates. So it is not a terror generated solely as a source of entertainment but with concise messages about human relationships.