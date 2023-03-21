When is Easter and why will you have an extra day of vacation?

If you want to go to the beach or spend a few good days off with the family and are thinking When it’s holy weekwrite down the dates for this 2023 —and in the case of boys and girls, the extra day they will have.

An extra day? Yes, according to the school calendar of the SEP Basic education students will have an extra day of vacation by the board of the School Technical Council (CTE) and the Intensive Workshop of Continuous Training for Teachers New Plans and Study Programs that fall nothing more and nothing less than Friday, March 31.

Photo: Elizabeth Ruiz-Cuartoscuro.

When is Easter 2023?

We continue with him Basic Education school calendar 2022-2023. There, the SEP says that kindergarten, primary and secondary students will have vacations from April 3 to 14.

Although be careful, the boys and girls would be leaving from Friday, March 31 from what we told them —the board of the School Technical Council and the intensive workshop.

Photo: SEP

And since we are in Easter 2023we only go to remember the holy days, in case in one of those their bosses give them: Thursday April 6, Friday 7, Saturday 8 and, well, the mandatory rest on Sunday.

so since fork they can begin to plan their vacations or how they will spend their days off —for those who prefer a destination other than the beach, because they already see that at Easter these tourist spots are usually full.

Photo: Elizabeth Ruiz-Cuartoscuro.

Of the rest, HERE we leave you the bridges that continue in this 2023 —the one on the seen is March 20, for the birth of Benito Juárez, although we all know that it is the 21st, but the day goes by.

AND HERE is another note about the extra vacations that children in basic education will have in 2023, so that they understand how these days will pass.

