When was the last time Kate Middleton was seen at a public event? The last images of the Princess of Wales

There are few precedents in contemporary British history that can be compared to the image crisis suffered by the Royal Family. And, of course, none that resembles the strange case that the press has come to call Kate Gate and that it is nothing more than the collective confusion that has generated the sudden disappearance of the Princess of Wales. In England everyone wonders what is happening with Kate Middleton.

MS SOBRE KATE MIDDLETON Gary Goldsmith, the brother of the Duchess of Wales’ mother, began his career on Celebrity Big Brother last night without the approval of his family.

Journalist Jessica Reed Kraus points out that the Princess of Wales did not undergo abdominal surgery, as Kensington Palace claimed. She is healing and probably dealing with emotional stress.

The question began to be drawn from the point of the past January 16, date on which he underwent abdominal surgery. A week before he had turned 42 years old. The intervention was supposedly well, in order and correctly, y On the 29th of the same month she was discharged from the London clinic where she was admitted.. Since then he has remained at rest, recovering until he can resume his schedule and his duties.

Everything would make sense if it were strictly like that, but the lengthening of his absence and the lack of news about his condition, added to the controversy of the image manipulated by Mother’s Day and the ghosts of infidelity that hang over their marriage in the media, have ended up sowing confusion in British society. To understand the magnitude of its volatilization: Kate Middleton has not appeared at a public event since last year.

The church service at Sandringham

The last time the Princess of Wales could be seen was December 25 and on the occasion of traditional religious service which the Royal Family attends every Christmas. It was in the church of Santa María de Magdalena, in Sandringham. She was not alone: ​​the kings, Charles and Camilla, and Middleton’s children, George, Louis and Charlotte, also attended.

The Princesss last public appearance was at Sandringham Church on December 25, 2023. Where is Kate Middleton? According to the media, she had undergone planned abdominal surgeryand would not resume public duties until “after Easter” at the earliest. pic.twitter.com/0XpWxUe1qZ — Shadow of Ezra (@ShadowofEzra) March 1, 2024

There was then a good harmony and a tranquility that made it impossible to predict the media troubles that a month later the Royal House would suffer and, very particularly, Kate Middleton, who decided to dress that day in an elegant blue coat with a matching hat and high bootsa gift he received on Christmas Eve in what is known as the Red Room at Sandringham.

Related news

The previous year she did the same: Guillermo gave her some earrings on the night of the 24th and on the morning of the 25th she looked happy with them. Winter in Norfolk invited us to smile; Before spring arrives, the English countryside does not understand what has become of Middletonwhere has the Princess of Wales gone and what happened to that beautiful blue coat.

Follow the Diario AS channel on WhatsAppwhere you will find all the sport in a single space: the current news of the day, the agenda with the latest news of the most important sporting events, the most outstanding images, the opinion of the best AS brands, reports, videos, and some humor from time to time.